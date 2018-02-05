RUGBY UNION: Huge derby in sight for Deepings

Deepings tightened their grip on third place in the league after a fifth win in sixth matches at Leicester-based Aylestone St James.

Tries by Lewis Cannell, James Clarke, Chris Owen and Aram Jones, along with two Owen conversions, means that with one round of matches to go, the Green Machine are on course for a titanic A15 derby at Bourne on March 3.

Deepings took the dominant form shown against Wellingborough Old Grammarians with them to Aylestone to put them seven points behind their South Kesteven rivals.

Captain Lance Charity said: “It was a great display after we conceded a try in the first five minutes.

“Then we bounced back with two tries of our own in the first half with great phase play – although in the second half, Aylestone had the majority of the possession.

“But they never looked like scoring as we defended amazingly well with nothing breaking through.

“Then to finish the game off in the last 10 minutes with two tries from the backs was outstanding after soaking up all their pressure and finding ourselves in their 22.”