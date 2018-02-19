RUGBY UNION: Corrigan earns home win for Deepings

Deepings came close to only their second home league defeat this season before a dramatic fightback against Bedford Swifts.

Poor defending and missed tackles saw the Green Machine go behind to two penalties as their forwards struggled to ‘wake up’, according to captain Lance Charity.

Jack Hart is lifted by Peter Bradley at a lineout.

But when James McCaskie collected a ball on the wing, beat two Swifts players and forced his way over the try line, the mood changed – even when Bedford’s superior attacking brought them two converted tries before half-time, giving them a 20-7 lead.

Charity said: “We began playing well in the second half and Bedford had some players sin-binned for mouthing off to the referee.

“Then I picked up the ball from a ruck and broke through two tackles to score under posts with Chris Owen kicking the conversion.”

In the last quarter of the game, Deepings drove Swifts back towards the own try line before Phil Trotman picked up the ball and crossed over.

But Steve Corrigan ended up as Deepings’ match-winner when a five-metre penalty was tapped forward and the ball was spun wide to man of the match Aram Jones who created space for Corrigan to score the try.

Charity said: “Bedford were winning the game all the way through and they looked to be the stronger team.

“But ill-discipline let them down and our backs didn’t look in any danger after that.”