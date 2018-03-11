MATCH ACTION: Derby day honours and promotion for Bourne

Bourne will play at the highest level of rugby ever achieved in their 31-year history after a demolition of Deepings sealed promotion at Milking Nook Drove.

Matches against Spalding, Sleaford and Grantham-based Kesteven in Midlands Three East (North) next season could be the reward for Dave Maudsley’s side as they started a potentially magic March with a total dismantling of the Green Machine in what was the most one-sided A15 derby in nearly four years.

Before the match, a pensive Deepings coach Tim Hutton wondered whether his side were ready for the intensity of derby day, having not played for three weeks since beating Bedford Swifts at Linchfield Road.

Hutton’s fears were confirmed straight from the opening whistle when Sam Thornburn collected Jack Berry’s kick-off and fed winger Rob Bentley who sprinted 35 metres to score in the corner before Deepings had even had time to set a scrum in place.

Bourne scrum half Sam Evison kicked the first of five out of six conversions to put his side seven points ahead in what turned out to be a landmark day for the rugby player and cricketer who made his debut for the club in a 27-7 defeat to Deepings in January 2017.

Deepings were starved of any ball and, indeed, had only one real attempt at penetrating the Bourne try line when a handling error saw an attack led by captain Lance Charity break down.

GUARD OF HONOUR: Bourne lock Sam Harby takes the plaudits from well-beaten Deepings. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG100318-479TW.

But Bourne had to wait until the stroke of half time to increase their lead when a five-metre scrum was forced over by Dave Maudsley for an unconverted try.

The angry Deepings team-talk during the break did nothing to change the course of the game as indiscipline opened the way for Evison to kick two penalties and leave the Green Machine with an 18-point deficit to pull back.

It could have been much worse had Evison landed two more penalties and the scoreline did eventually get worse for Deepings when full back Jack Berry made the most of Bourne pressure in their opponents’ 22 to score a converted try.

The game, as a contest, was well and truly over before Berry popped up again with another try that Evison converted after Deepings’ discipline took a hit again when dissent towards the referee cost them field position and possession.

TURNING 21: Scrum half Sam Evison kicks one of five conversion to collect two of his 21 points on the day.''Photo by Tim Wilson. SG100318-463TW.

Another Evison penalty attempt from distance went wide but before he had time reassess his bearings, Tom Dixon stole possession from Deepings to set up his team-mate for an easy fifth try which Evison converted.

Bourne’s lead was such that Maudsley replaced himself off with Jack Lagdon who set up the sixth try for Sam Thornburn to cap off a perfect day for the home side.

BOURNE

Appleby, H. Thornburn, Greenwood, Harby, Cooke, Brown, Binns, Dixon; Evison, Castle, Lynch, Maudsley, S. Thornburn, Bentley, Berry. Subs: C. Wheeler, Mambey, J. Wheeler, Charlton, Lagdon.

DOUBLE DAY: Full back Jack Berry scores one of his two tries for Bourne. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG100318-467TW.

DEEPINGS

Rippon, D. Peacock, Silverwood, Green, Osborne, Cannell, Hart, Trotman; Charity, Owen, McCaskie, Towers, Sorlie, Squires, Jones. Subs: Hainsworth, Young, Cunningham, Thompson, Peacock.

REFEREE

Alan Hawkes.

SCORING

Tries: Bentley, Maudsley, Berry (2), Evison, S. Thornburn; Conversions: Evison (5); Penalties: Evison (2).

SALT IN THE WOUNDS: Centre Sam Thornburn scores the sixth and final try for Bourne. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG100318-472TW.

CARDS

None

STAR MAN

Sam Evison - 21 points, including a try, showed just how invaluable the scrum half has become to Bourne since his first game 14 months.

ENTERTAINMENT★★★

★★★