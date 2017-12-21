Bright future ahead for Bourne Rugby Club

The future is bright for Bourne Rugby Club.

The Milking Nook Drove outfit moved into second place in Midlands 4 East (South) following a derby success at Stamford College Old Boys on Saturday.

Dave Maudsley’s men ran out 30-10 winners in a fiercely-contested derby duel to bounce back after two defeats against near neighbours Deepings.

The victory elevated them to a season’s high position in the league and chairman Ted Thornburn believes it is just reward for all their hard work on and off the pitch.

Thornburn said: “The club is in a good place.

“Dave’s co-ordinating training and selection and developing a really positive culture at all levels of the club.

“Tom Dixon’s leading with his efforts on the pitch and the younger lads who have been loyal to the club are coming of age and we’re benefitting from the input of new guys like Sion Williams and Chris Greenwood who have experienced and wise heads on their shoulders.

“We’re continuing to strengthen our youth set-up and away from the pitch there’s a motivated committee who are taking every opportunity to ensure the future is bright for the club.”

Despite going behind to an early penalty on Saturday, Bourne always looked in control of the contest and Maudsley was pleased with the performance.

He said: “The lads got what they deserved – all season they’ve trained hard, made themselves available and regularly put in decent performances.

“There’s no getting away from the fact we’ve had a couple of disappointments recently but on our day we’re a good side and shouldn’t fear anybody.

“Having said that we’ve proven we’re beatable and we need to remain focussed rather than let ourselves get carried away.

“We’ve done well so far this season but our two losses to Deeping are enough to keep us grounded – when we under-perform we’re capable of losing to anyone and if we aren’t switched on, physically or mentally, we simply won’t perform at our best.”

Bourne’s man of the match on Saturday was Williams, who joined the club at the start of the season, and he was delighted with the result.

He said: “The season so far has been full of positives with considerably more good results than bad and we still believe we can get better.

“It’s great to get recognition for playing well, particularly in a side with a number of talented players, but for us it’s all about the team performance first and then the result – it’s important that we all do our bit if we want to progress as a side.”

Captain Dixon was also full of praise for his side.

He added: “The lads produced another solid display and it’s a relief that we didn’t let the pressure of a derby get the better of us this time.

“Dave’s a huge influence at the club. His contribution preparing the lads for each game is fantastic and he leaves no stone unturned in trying to get the best out of each of us on and off the field.

“I’ve learned loads from him as a leader, a player and generally a decent guy.”

Bourne are next in action on Saturday, January 6, when they entertain Wellingborough Old Grammarians.