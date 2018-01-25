Strength in depth highlighted with magnificent medal haul for Deepings swimmers

Deepings Swimming Club won 27 medals, including eight golds, over an exceptional first weekend of competition at the Lincolnshire County Championships.

Ten-year- old Alex Sadler continued his outstanding form in 2018 by winning five golds in his age group, for the 200m and 400m freestyle, 100m individual medley, 50m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

Isabel Spinley (17) won two golds and collected the County Championship trophy for the overall winner in the 100m butterfly and 400m individual medley.

Bethany Eagle-Brown (14) also topped the podium, taking gold in her age group for the 100m butterfly and setting a new Deepings Swimming Club record in the process.

The first stage of the Lincolnshire County Champs took place at the Grantham Meres swimming pool and featured the best swimmers in the county.

It will conclude with a second weekend of competition at the Meridian pool in Louth on February 3-4.

The Deepings swimmers also won 12 silver and seven bronze medals, putting the club on track for one of its most successful ever county championships. They also achieved an impressive 61 personal bests.

Silver medallists were: Tom Neal (100m individual medley), Harry Cardell (100m butterfly and 400m freestyle), Bailie Harrison (100m butterfly, 100m and 400m individual medley, 200m freestyle and 50m backstroke); Isabel Spinley (200m freestyle and 50m backstroke); Oliver Harrison (200m breaststroke) and Joseph Lund (400m individual medley).

Bronze medallists were: Tom Neal (50m backstroke); Harry Cardell (200m freestyle); Jake Jungmann (50m backstroke); Chloe Jones (200m freestyle); Joseph Lund (200m breaststroke); Holly Leggott (50m backstroke) and Bethany Eagle-Brown (400m freestyle).

Lynn Chapman, Deepings Swimming Club head coach, said: “We enjoyed a great weekend of racing with some excellent performances from my swimmers.

“I was delighted that we won medals across the age groups, which shows the strength in depth that we have at the club.

“Everyone swam well and we will go into the next weekend of county competition in a very confident mood.”

200m Freestyle – 16yrs/O Isabel Spinley: silver; 15yrs Bethany Eagle-Brown: silver; 14yrs Harry Cardell: bronze; 10/11yrs Alex Sadler: gold.

200m Breaststroke – 14yrs Joseph Lund: bronze; 11yrs Oliver Harrison: silver.

100m IM – 16yrs/O Thomas Neal: silver; 15yrs Bethany Eagle-Brown: silver; 10/11yrs Alex Sadler: gold.

100m Butterfly – 16yrs/O Isabel Spinley: gold and county champion; 16yrs/O Bailie Harrison: silver; 15yrs Bethany Eagle-Brown: gold; 14yrs Harry Cardell: silver; 10/11yrs Alex Sadler: gold.

50m Backstroke – 16yrs/O Isabel Spinley: silver; 16yrs/O Holly Leggott: bronze; 16yrs/O Thomas Neal: bronze; 15yrs Bethany Eagle-Brown: silver; 15yrs Jake Jungmann: bronze; 10/11yrs Alex Sadle: gold.

400m Freestyle – 15yrs Bethany Eagle-Brown: bronze; 14 yrs Harry Cardell: silver; 10/11yrs Alex Sadler: gold.

400m IM – 16yrs/O Isabel Spinley: gold and county champion; 15yrs Bethany Eagle-Brown: silver; 14yrs Joseph Lund: silver.