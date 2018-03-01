Sparkling display sees Ruby’s run of success continue with national title

Bourne bowler Ruby Hill has landed a national title.

The 18-year-old was part of a quartet from Spalding Indoor Bowls Club who won the Mixed Fours national title at Loddon Vale in Basingstoke.

She joined forces with Chelsea Tomlin, Martin Spencer and Mathew Orrey to defeat Ben Paulley’s rink 19-9 in the final.

Having qualified through the regional rounds, the four headed to the finals where they faced a tough opener against Wayne Wilgress from Norfolk in the last 16.

Spalding picked up four shots on the first end but found themselves 4-7 down before picking up three, four and another three over the next three ends to go 14-7 up.

Despite a Norfolk comeback, they held their nerve to win 16-15 to book their place in the last eight.

Here they ran out comfortable 29-2 winners against Hounslow after picking up five on the first end.

In the semi-finals, it was Jamie Holmes’ four from Barking who were between Spalding and a place in the final.

Another great start saw them 10-1 up before Barking fought back to go into the last end three shots behind. A two for Spalding then secured a 16-11 victory.

A good start in the final settled any nerves with Spalding scoring five on the first end and taking a 9-1 lead after five ends.

They never looked back, securing a 19-9 win to claim the title in what was a fantastic achievement.

Following on from their success at the weekend, Ruby and Chelsea then travelled to Louth on Monday night to play the area final of the National Ladies Pairs where they won against a strong team from Hornsea, Katie Baxter and Danielle Martinson, 18-16.

This means they will go on to compete in the National Pairs Final at Melton Mowbray on March 28 in the hope of securing another title.

Ruby’s run of success has also seen here win the National Under 18s indoor bowls title last year and this month she represented England at the Under 25s International against Scotland, Wales and the British Lions team.

She travels to Paisley in Scotland next month to represent England again at the senior ladies team international against Scotland, Wales and Ireland.