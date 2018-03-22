School remain in pole position for title despite Weston’s return for champions

With Chris Weston’s return, the MTTG triumvirate reunited for their match with Stamford and Rutland League Division One leaders Stamford School.

It seemed that Chris’ arrival inspired Dave Needham as he saved four successive match points in the fourth leg against Leigh Ware before closing out at the final end.

With Andy Goodacre defeating Steve Williams, it seemed that a season-defining result might be on the cards.

However, Ryan Chung overcame Weston 14-12 in the fifth set to begin a recovery that finished with MTTG winning the doubles to secure a draw.

Needham was the only unbeaten player on the night while both Ware and Chung won twice for the school to keep them in pole position for the title with just two matches to play.

Long Ly continued his seemingly inexorable way to a rare 100 per cent season by remaining unbeaten against Uffington CC.

Without Rod Goss, the cricketers relied on Stacy Collins to pick up consolation points as Steve Smith and Stuart Wills also collected up braces to ensure an 8-2 win and to keep some pressure on the leaders.

Braunston A also remain in the hunt for honours as they trounced Bourne A 8-2.

Rather like Uffington CC, the Bourne team struggled without a key player in Harry Jackson.

John Buck returned to pick up the two points for Bourne, but Carl Slevin was dominant with three wins and Brian Bodycote and Basil Bagshaw both won twice for the villagers.

Stamford Free Church remain top of Division Two, but their hold was weakened following a 3-7 defeat against rivals Braunston B.

Matt Pape was the star of this match with three wins and he was ably supported by former Free Church player Vic Hoffman with a brace. John Chambers replied with two wins of his own, but Braunston’s game in hand could prove key.

Two other teams involved in the title tussle played out a 5-5 draw.

Bourne C hosted Tallington and the closest match involved last year’s Division Two singles finalists.

The result was reversed on this occasion as Joe Cox just managed to beat Nick McDowall 16-14 in the final leg. Cox’s three wins proved important as Tallington won the doubles to avoid defeat.

In a week where important players were unavailable, Tallington Bulls took advantage of Dave Harvey’s absence to record their first win since Christmas.

A 7-3 victory over Harringworth was dominated by Matthew Bessent and Adam Mezzatesta both remaining unbeaten, and the team will be looking to overtake their close rivals in the remaining weeks of the season.