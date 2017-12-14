Rising star Lissy’s plea for sponsorship

A rising motorsport star is appealing for sponsorship to help boost her fledgling career.

Lissy Whitmore is in her first year of competing in the Junior SM140 class of the British Mini Bike Championship.

The 13-year-old from Edenham only did five rounds of the championship but, in the last couple of races, managed to get top 10 results.

The Bourne Academy pupil then finished in third and fourth places in the first round of the Winter Series that was held at the Three Sisters circuit in Wigan.

Lissy’s success comes after only taking up the sport in April of this year and dad Steve is delighted with his daughter’s progress.

He explained: “I’ve always been around bikes and I went with a friend to watch the pit bikes at Fulbeck one day.

“Lissy came with us and, after seeing that other youngsters were doing it, wanted to have a go herself.

“She fouund it a lot of fun so it all started from there. It’s now part and parcel of our family life.

“She’s become obsessed about it and our whole life revolves around it.

“This will be the first weekend in a long time that we haven’t got anything on that is bike related.

“The emphasis is on having fun though and making sure Lissy is enjoying it.”

Lissy’s latest outing at the weekend in the second round of the series at Fulbeck proved an early learning curve for the talented teenager.

Faced with the icy conditions in a meeting that was brought forward 24 hours to avoid Sunday’s snow, Lissy had to be content with a sixth place finish in class and seventh overall to leave her third in the championship standings.

Steve added: “The racing was brought forward to Saturday because of the bad weather which should have been the practice day.

“We had made a few changes to the bike which we didn’t get chance to try out. We just had a 10 minute practice, 15 minutes of qualifying and then straight into the race.

“Lissy really loves racing in the wet and is usually full of confidence, but she wasn’t quite so sure on Saturday and was a bit too cautious.

“It’s a learning curve for us though, but we are getting there. She has progressed fantastically this year and we are now looking for sponsors for next season so it would be great to get her known to local businesses and people.

“She is one of the few girls racing in her class so it’s a great opportunity for anyone wanting to get involved in sponsorship.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring Lissy can e-mail steve.zx7r@yahoo.co.uk or get in contact through their Facebook page which is Lissy Whitmore Racing #34