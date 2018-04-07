National honour for Wheelers as riders eye season of success

Bourne Wheelers are gearing up for successful season after their riders look to improve on last year’s exploits.

In previous years the club have organised more races and events than any other club in the region and this year promises to be the same with the highlight being two national events.

The club will be organising the first round of the newly-formed National Junior Womens road race series on Sunday, April 15, around the challenging Witham on the Hill circuit over a 40-mile course.

The Wheelers have been given the honour of organising the National Junior Mens and Womens National Road Race Championships over 68 miles for the boys and 45 for the girls on Sunday, July 15.

As well as these national events the club will be organising the Robin Day time trial series over 10, 25 and 50 miles.

The club’s weekly time trials start on Wednesday, April 11, with the first race being a five-mile race from Barholm.

Wheelers’ well-established Sportive will take place in September with distances of either 40, 62 or 85 miles.

For the younger riders, the weekly training sessions will once again take place at Recreation Road, meeting at 6pm for an hour of skills and mini races.