Field day for Stamford 2nds; 10-wicket win for Deeping; Baston edge close contest

A fine all-round performance from Richard Field ensured Stamford Town 2nds got their South Lincs & Border League campaign off to a winning start on Saturday.

Field claimed 3-21 from his eight over spell before hitting an unbeaten 32 to steer Town to a four-wicket win over Billingborough in their Premier Division clash at Uffington Road.

Billingborough, after batting first, had been bowled for 103 against a tight Town bowling attack.

Chris Birch returned 2-28 from his 12-over spell while Will Dyer also bagged a brace in his six-over stint.

Daniel Robertson (2-9 from six overs) then joined Field in skittling the Billingborough lower order as the visitors were dismissed for 103. Shaun Brown was their top scorer with 25.

Town’s reply got off to a steady start through Ohnais Basharat (11) and Bryan Bennett (22) before Mickey Atkins rocked Town with a quick-fire four-wicket haul.

However, Stamford regained their composure through Brett Bennett (12no) and Field (32no) as they reached their target after 25 overs.

Bourne 2nds won a high-scoring encounter with newly-promoted Freiston Leake and Leverton by 22 runs.

The hosts made 247-5 from their 45 overs at the Abbey Lawn before bowling Freiston out for 225 in their reply.

Market Deeping 2nds stormed to an emphatic 10-wicket win away at their Skegness counterparts in Division One.

Ashley Redgard had batted superbly for the hosts as he smashed 13 fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 101 which helped Skegness to 144-4 from their 45 overs.

Michael Holden was the pick of the Deeping bowlers with 3-43 while Nathan Cureton (2-27) and Nick Andrews (2-36) both bagged braces.

Deeping openers John McDougall and Ryan Bainborough then put the Skegness bowling to the sword with a clinical display.

Bainborough breezed his way to an unbeaten 84 while McDougall was 48 not out as Deeping reached their target after 29 overs.

Baston edged a close Division One clash with Moulton Harrox after claiming victory with 11 balls to spare.

They had restricted their visitors to 130-7 from their 45 overs as Adam Hilless (3-27) and Liam Davies (2-24) led their charge.

Openers Andy Townsin (22) and James Tickler (28) gave the Baston reply some solid foundations and, despite a losing a couple of wickets cheaply, Ben Hudson’s 32 helped Baston to a four-wicket win.

Results

Premier Division: Sleaford 2nd 174 (Godby 80, Haslam 8-22), Woodhall Spa 2nd 136; Spalding 278-4 (Newton 103, Broomfield 70), Boston 2nd 118-8; Bourne 2nd 247-5, Freiston 225; Billingborough 103, Stamford Town 104-6; Skegness 207-9 (Brackley 75), Welby Cavaliers 123; Long Sutton v Grantham 2nd - cancelled.

Division One: Moulton Harrox 130-7, Baston 131-6; Graves Park 127, Belton Park 128-9 (Reynolds 71); Skegness 2nd 144-8, Market Deeping 2nd 145-0.

Division Two: Freiston 2nd 107-5, Belton Park 2nd 24 (Appleyard 5-15); Pinchbeck v Grantham 3rd - cancelled.