Dominant display sees Bourne book place in final

Bourne booked their place in the final of the Winkworth Cup T20 competition after a dominant display at the Abbey Lawn on Monday.

They despatched near neighbours Market Deeping by 41 runs in their first match before beating Grantham by nine wickets to secure their place in the final at Sleaford on Monday, May 28.

The reigning holders looked on as Grantham won the first contest of the three-team tournament when they narrowly defeated Deeping in the opening match.

Grantham made 159-8 from their 20 overs after Ross Carnelley (20) and James Dobson (27) got them off to a flying start.

Daniel Freeman then thumped five fours and two sixes to help Grantham to their target despite Dan George returning 4-34 for Deeping.

Josh Smith led the Deeping reply as he smashed seven fours and two sixes for their top score of 61.

Dave Sargeant (21) and Jamie Morgan (28) provided vital support, but Deeping’s reply fell four runs short to leave them needing to beat Bourne to stay in the competition.

They restricted the competition hosts to 132-5 from their 20 overs with Sam Evison (24) and Carl Wilson (38) leading the Bourne charge.

Ali Sharp and Jackson Andrews both picked up two wickets apiece for Deeping.

Bourne’s opening bowling attack of Colin Cheer and Matthew Kidd both struck early in the Deeping reply to leave their rivals with an uphill test.

Pat Harrington (36) plundered some vital mid-order runs, but three run outs hit Deeping’s hopes as they were finally dmissed for 91 in 14.4 overs.

Bourne stayed in the field for the final match of the day against Grantham who were dismissed inside the 20 overs for 123.

Freeman (52) and James Dobson (23) were the main contributors, but Kidd’s 4-14 and Cheer’s 2-9 again proved pivotal in Bourne’s victory charge.

Their reply was led by talented teenager Joey Evison who elegantly plundered eight fours and a six in an unbeaten 60 which saw Bourne home to victory.

Sam Evison joined brother Joey after the departure of Pete Morgan for 36 and was unbeaten on 21 at the close.