Cup coup as talented juniors continue remarkable development

A team of junior players, representing the Stamford and Rutland Table Tennis League, has won the prestigious Lincolnshire inter-town Butcher Cup.

The trio of Long Ly and Joe Cox, from Bourne TTC, and Ryan Chung of Stamford School, travelled to Lincoln to compete against sides from Lincoln and Grimsby.

The Lincolnshire rankings suggested that the players from the much larger leagues of their opponents would overwhelm the comparatively inexperienced Stamford team.

However, the remarkable development of Ly as a player, the burgeoning confidence of Chung in the past month, and the continuing improvement of Cox meant that wins were regular as the day progressed.

Ly and Chung remained unbeaten throughout the day, but the team’s success was highlighted by Cox’s final singles match, which he won in three straight sets against his Lincoln opponent.

Both matches had been won by the time the doubles were played. However, Chung and Ly teamed up to defeat the Grimsby pairing in four sets.

Cox then joined Long in the final match of the afternoon against Lincoln and earned another win in a tough five set encounter.

The standard of play was consistently exceptional, and the sportsmanship displayed among the young players equally so – they were all a credit to their leagues.