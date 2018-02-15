Crucial win for Dragons over derby rivals

Bourne bagged a crucial derby victory over City of Peterborough 2nds in their Premier B clash on Saturday.

The game began with Peterborough seeing a lot of the ball, but Bourne Deeping absorbed the pressure through great communication and marking from Biggs, Collins and Canning.

Bourne Deeping began to get a foothold in the game as their midfield started to run the show by providing good service to their defence and attack.

The deadlock was broken by the away side after some very creative link up play between Slack and Miles in the left-hand channel culminating in a tap in for Williams on the back post.

Soon after, the Bourne Deeping players took their foot off the gas, leaving players from Peterborough free inside the circle to equalise.

Tom Richardson found his feet early in the game by troubling the Peterborough defence which led to him winning the ball and completing one of his famous V drags to create space for him to pull the trigger.

The shot was travelling towards the back post when an unfortunate Peterborough defender edged the ball past his own goalkeeper, leaving the Dragons to take a 2-1 lead into half-time.

Bourne Deeping came out for the second really fired up after the half-time team talk. The game just very much still in the balance as both teams were creating chances.

The Dragons were creating the best openings which led to a diving reverse cross from the baseline to an unmarked Miles to tap in his seventh goal on the season.

Peterborough turned the pressure back on Bourne, scoring soon after, and they created some great opportunities but the Dragons netminder pulled off some world class saves to keep his side in the lead.

Good performances from Slack, Collins, Williams and a good debut from Highfield secured a huge three points for Bourne Deeping and leaves them high spirits for the trip to Wisbech this Saturday.

Bourne Deeping 3rds produced a poor performance to share the Division 4NW spoils with St Neots 2nds in a dull and dreary clash.

St Neots, sitting near the bottom of the table, set up shop to defend deep. To their credit they did this well or Bourne Deeping were poor in creating clear cut chances and penalty corners.

Either way it was one way traffic for the whole match, interjected by four meaningful counter attacks that led to three goals. The other was cleared off the line skilfully by Leo Clack.

While the defending, when required, just wasn’t good enough, there was a lack of clinical play by the front seven players, which left Bourne Deeping frustrated.

Jonny Meadows scored a reverse stick screamer to open the scoring, but St Neots then scored three within a five minute spell to stun the visitors.

It was left to the injured Andrew Vartan to come back on late in the game to score another screamer in the game and scramble a late equaliser.

With three injured players within the first 10 minutes, Bourne Deeping played the game with 10 men effectively, but this didn’t mask a poor result and further work is required on the training ground.

A late goal denied Bourne Deeping 4ths a draw from their home clash with Division 4NW promotion-chasers Cambridge City 5ths.

The away side took an early lead when their player was allowed to walk into the D and unleash a reverse stick shot.

The Bourne Deeping players responded by putting in plenty of effort wile Langley was in fine form in goal and pulled off a number of good saves which along with good fortune kept the score down to one going into half-time.

The second half involved end to end action with a few Bourne Deeping corners which, without Steadman, were less effective than usual but created chances that the Dragons just could not take.

Bad went to worse for Bourne Deeping when Walden went off to be replaced by Rob Stevens.

With five minutes to go a rare foray into the Cambs defence sawBaker fire a cross into the D and Mann got in front of his marker to skilfully deflect the ball past the stranded keeper.

However, with seconds left on the clock, Bourne Deeping switched off and Cambs went on an attack and scored the winner.

Phil Tokens and Tom Day both had good games on their return to action while Tim Kiesel persevered up front but could not find a way through.

Bourne Deeping 5ths made amends for a poor performance in their previous outing against Wisbech 4ths by running out 4-1 winners in Saturday’s Division 6NW(N) clash.

They started strongly and, with the majority of the play in the Wisbech half, it was not surprising when a penalty was awarded and Richard Gray scored from the spot.

A further goal was added when a well-placed pass from a long corner by Mark Hotchkin produced good positional play on the right by Davin Foston and Paul Matthews with a useful cross from which Gray added to his tally following a goalmouth scramble.

After half-ime, Wisbech returned with vigour and the Dragons struggled to keep maintain their advantage as the visitors were able to score from a penalty corner past improving keeper Joe Ashby who deserved a clean sheet following several impressive saves.

The Dragons weathered further pressure and were able to push back with positive play, especially from central midfielder Magnus Windsor.

Mark Gambles was able to add a third goal with a powerful follow up shot from a penalty corner to help steady the game before Waters netted a fourth with a useful short range touch just before the end.

Bourne Deeping Ladies have a six-point advantage at the top of Division 3NW after a 3-0 success over City of Peterborough 3rds on Saturday.

They were quickly out of the blocks and within 30 seconds had won a short and, after a well-worked routine, the outstanding Peterborough keeper to make the first of several saves.

Bourne Deeping dealt with the Peterborough attacks well and created numerous chances of their own but couldn’t apply the final finish at the half finished goalless.

The second half showed the quality Bourne Deeping have in their squad with better movement and decision making on the ball which created some fantastic chances.

Player-of-the-match Izzy Oakley created the opening for Bourne to break the deadlock with a driving run at the heart of the Peterborough defence.

Bourne kept up the intensity and Sue Oakley slammed home the second goal before Izzy Oakley completed the scoring after smashing in an unstoppable shot.

Bourne Deeping Ladies 2nds suffered their first defeat of the season and lost top spot in Division 4NW after being leapfrogged by Leadenham who ran out 4-0 winners.

A deflected opener gave the visitors the initiative, but Bourne Deeping bounced back with Millie Durrands, Sara Morgan-Walters and Ella Henson applying pressure without reward.

Another Leadenham attack resulted in a scrappy second goal and they then added a third before the break.

The Dragons were more dominant after the break through some great passing and team work by Lily Fitch and fine defending frim Nadine Curtis and Dawn McShane.

They were awarded a couple of short corners but were unfortunately unable to convert and, from a breakaway, Leadenham netted their fourth goal.

Dragons continued to battle and apply pressure but sadly were unable to hit the elusive backboard.