Captains mark start of their reigns at Toft

Toft’s traditional Captains’ Drive-In, marking the opening golfing duty for the new captains of the mens, ladies, seniors and juniors sections, took place on a dry, bright and windy day with leaves aplenty to bring about lost balls.

Ten teams of four players (seven mixed and three all men) paid for entry to the competition which was kickstarted by all four captains executing a drive.

£78 was raised from ‘selling’ the drive makers which marked the first contribution from the club towards the Dementia Support South Lincs charity.

The winning backers were John Tidswell (Louise Bradley’s drive); Steve Burling (Steve Sutton); Nick Brown (Peter Henderson) and Dave Elson (Alex Gammons).

The team of Dan Hines, Nick Brown, Dave Ellson and John Hines won the day with a brilliant score of 90 points.

In second place on 84 were Tom Shinkins, Ian Dair, Sandra Wildmore and Lisa Hollingsworth while Jim Dobson ,Barry Holt, Ken Swanson and Paul Simmonds came third on 82.

Men’s nearest the pin on the 10th hole was won by Nick Brown and Tony Kelby (both 10ft).

The ladies nearest the pin on the third went to Lorraine Robinson.

The men’s longest drive on the 17th was won by Tom Shinkins and the ladies longest drive on the second went to Louise Bradley.

The Turkey Trot (Festive Texas Scramble)was blessed with lovely golfing weather and the quality of play matched the conditions with the top six teams finishing up within 1.7 points of each other.

The winners were John Lee, Louise Bradley, Margaret Dair and mystery player ‘Peggy Bob’ who snatched victory with 65.6.

Runners-up were Mairead Scott, Mary Stark, Ed Cunningham and Richard Robinson on 66.2.

The raffle raised an impressive £93 for the Dementia Support South Lincs charity and thanks were expressed for the donors of prizes and also to the bakers who supplied the welcome refreshments for the happy Halfway House manned by Adrian Bradley.

Toft Seniors have held their first two stablefords of the winter season and both rounds were played in fine autumn weather with the course in excellent condition.

Fifty-two players turned out for the first round of the Winter Eclectic Stableford competition which is decided over the course of 10 rounds.

Taking third place was Phil Miller with 36 points on countback from Dean Regan, John Kirkham and Peter Harris.

Jim Clayton claimed second spot with 37 points while the overall winner was Mick Marriott with a fine round that included eight pars and two birdies to card 39 points.

Fifty-nine players had turned out to contest the second round.

The winner was John Shillingford with a steady round including seven pars and 38 points, pipping Chris Jones by one point.

Countback was needed to separate the chasing pack with Bill Collins in third place with 37 points followed by Colin Cottam and Bob Gore on countback.

The Seniors have also played a Greensome Stableford competition.

Teams played in pairs with both players driving off on every hole. The pair then chose which drive to use and took alternate shots until the ball was in the hole.

In first place was Bill Collins and Harry Woolford with 41 points while second place went to Barry Patrick and Peter Harris with 39 points with third place taken on countback by Ray Bills and John Shillingford with 37 points.