Bourne beat champions in cup final

Bourne B won this season’s Ketco Cup following a seemingly emphatic 5-0 win over Stamford School.

However, the scoreline does not reflect the close nature of some of the games.

Individual handicaps are used in this competition and the first match had Bourne’s Steve Smith (off 15) play Andy Walton (19).

Andy’s steady style caused his opponent early problems with timing, but Steve eventually won in three close games 31-29, 31-28, 31-28.

Long Ly (0), unbeaten at singles throughout the regular season, then played Leigh Ware (9) in a repeat of the Division One singles final.

In his first season, Long has already risen to number 38 in the national boys’ ratings and won the first leg comfortably.

The second leg was closer with attacking shots being successfully played by both, but Long won it 31-29 to secure victory.

The third match proved key, with Chris Holland (19) facing Ryan Chung (12).

In this five set match, the first four were shared and, on what was a particularly warm evening, the fifth set proved a test of stamina as well as competition.

Chris played positively to prevent Ryan from closing the gap and won it 31-25.

At 3-0, the School hoped that Andy’s handicap would be enough to hold off the challenge of Long.

Their hopes were dashed, however, as Long won the first set 31-27, and then, from a 20-29 deficit, reeled off 11 straight points to close out this match.

Steve Smith opened the final with a victory and he was determined to secure the trophy with a second against Ryan Chung.

In their two encounters since Christmas, Ryan had won both in five sets, which suggested another close match would be played.

Indeed, Ryan won the first leg 31-25, but Steve used his three point handicap advantage effectively to win the next two sets 31-28, 31-27 and the trophy for his side.