Zak’s back as Munton’s return ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Wakes management team

Joint Bourne boss Jimmy McDonnell believes bringing striker Zak Munton back to the Abbey Lawn ‘ticks all the boxes’ for the Wakes.

Munton has returned to Bourne after spells in the United Counties League Premier Division with Holbeach United and Peterborough Northern Star.

He had scored 18 goals for top-flight Star this season and will become a valuable addition to a Wakes squad that has high hopes of a lofty finish in the Division One standings.

The acquisition of Munton – son of Wakes legend Darren – is also timely as 15-goal top scorer Jezz Goldson-Williams faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in Saturday’s 4-4 draw with table-topping Pinchbeck.

McDonnell commented: “I spoke with Gads (co-boss Phil Gadsby) on Sunday and we decided that we had to do something and get someone in after what happened to Jezz.

“We wanted someone who could do similar to what Jezz has been doing because he’s been unbelievable for us this season.

“We wanted a certain calibre of player and we’re delighted to have Zak on board because he’s quality.

“He’s got good ability and will score goals and hopefully, as a club, we can help him progress as well.

“He’s top drawer and is a player who is capable of going higher than the UCL Premier Division so we’re really pleased to have him back.

“He’s a young lad who is willing to learn and I’d much rather have that than one who turns up thinking they know it all.

“It’s a signing that ticks all the boxes for us, but there’s no pressure on Zak whether he gets five, 10 or 15 goals for us.”

Goldson-Williams is expected to be out for at least six weeks after the injury he picked up in the second half of Saturday’s draw.

The Wakes had led 4-2 going into injury-time before the league leaders struck twice to earn a share of the spoils.

McDonnell added: “There were a lot of disappointed heads after Saturday because, after conceding twice so late, it felt like a defeat.

“But we had been the better side for long periods against a team who are likely to go on and win the league.

“We were gutted not to win, but it wasn’t for the want of trying and they should be really pleased with what they’ve achieved this season. They ran themselves into the ground and we only fell short by seconds.

“It’s down to Jezz when he feels fit to return. I never want to put a time limit or any pressure on players because they also have work and family commitments.

“But, if we can get Jezz and Zak playing together, then they’d be as good as anyone in this league so, fingers-crossed, it might happen.

“Hopefully Zak’s signing will give the lads a bit of a lift. He knows a lot of the players and, after we told them about the signing, the response was good. He’s the right type of person to bring in who will fit in with the rest of the group.

“Zak’s still got a lot of mates at the club and messages get relayed about what’s going on here so that’s really positive.

“But it’s the players that deserve a lot of credit. They’ve been doing the hard work on the pitch and hopefully that will continue.”

Munton is expected to go straight into the Bourne squad for Saturday’s home match with S&L Corby at the Abbey Lawn (3pm).

Victory for the Wakes will lift them back into the top 10 against bottom-of-the-table S&L who have won just one of their 26 league games so far,

McDonnell said: “We’ve got to turn up with the same attitude we had against Pinchbeck.

“Everything we do has got to be on the same level as last weekend because, if just turn up expecting to win a game in this league, then you get found out.”

Goalkeeper Alex Brown has returned to training this week, but faces competition to regain his place from reserve Rhys Evans who has impressed in the last two games.