Wakes suffer loss of form at crucial stage of campaign

Joint Bourne boss Phil Gadsby was left to lament his side losing form at a crucial stage of the season after the Wakes suffered a 4-2 reversal at Rushden & Higham on Wednesday night.

Bourne have won just two of their last six United Counties League Division One matches and Wednesday’s defeat dropped the Wakes down to a 10th place.

Hopes of achieving their management team’s target of a top five finish now rely on Bourne winning their final three games of the season – they host Rushden on Saturday, visit Blackstones on Wednesday before finishing at Long Buckby next weekend – and other teams dropping points.

Gadsby said: “It was a frustrating night at Rushden on Wednesday and that seems to have been the word of choice for the last few weeks.

“We had a bit of an open floor in the changing room afterwards to see what the issues are at the moment because we are not quite firing on all cylinders like we were several games ago.

“The break of missing games because of the weather and then having three matches in a week might have had an impact and we’re also missing some key players, but that’s been the case for a lot of sides.

“We are just not doing everything as well as we were prior to this blip which is frustrating because we have lost form at the wrong time.

“We are crawling over the line when it was in our hands to go and finish in the top four. We now really need nine points from our last three games and hope that the other teams around us slip up.”

The Wakes found themselves trailing 2-1 at half-time on Wednesday night after Dylan Wilson’s first half double had put the hosts in command.

Eddie McDonald halved the deficit while Bourne also missed a penalty in the first half when Zak Munton’s spot kick struck the inside the post.

McDonald brought Bourne back on level terms after the break, but they were unable to build on their momentum and Higham hit two more goals to seal their success.

Gadsby added: “We were nowhere near it at Burton Park on Saturday when we just didn’t turn up.

“We worked a lot harder on Wednesday though and played well in spells.

“But we stopped again after scoring the second goal which was key because we lost the momentum we needed to go on and win the game. We need to start playing for the full 90 minutes.

“If we had carried on doing what we had in the first half and at the start of the second then we probably would have won the game.

“We started releasing the ball too quickly and we were a bit naive at both ends of the pitch so we’ve got to now try and get over the line in the last three games.

“We are still going to finish in a much better position than last season, but it’s slightly disappointing because it could have been better.”