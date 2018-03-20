Wakes knock out holders to secure semi-final spot

Bourne Town booked their place in the semi-finals of the Daniels Cup after knocking out holders Ketton on Tuesday night.

The Wakes ran out 4-1 winners in the quarter-final clash against their Peterborough League Premier Division visitors.

Two goals inside the opening 25 minutes set Bourne on their way to victory as Eddie McDonald opened the scoring before Dan Schiavi doubled the advantage.

Zak Munton added a third before the break and, although Ketton reduced the arrears through substitute Connor Pilbeam in the second half, Munton wrapped up the victory when his effort looped in off a Ketton defender.

Full report in Friday’s Mercury and Bourne Local.