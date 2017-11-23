Wakes are urged to take chance to rise up the rankings

Joint Bourne bosses Phil Gadsby and Jimmy McDonnell are urging their charges to make the most of an opportunity to move into a league position that reflects their progress this season.

The Wakes travel to bottom-of-the-table S&L Corby on Saturday with victory likely to move them into the top 10 of the Division One standings.

Bourne finished 15th in the 19-club division last season and their management team have transformed their fortunes this term.

McDonnell said: “The league table doesn’t lie and your finishing position at the end of the season is where you deserve to be.

“But we’ve now got a run of games coming up where we’ve got to be looking at picking up points.

“With all due to respect to the opposition, Saturday is a game we want to be winning and getting us into a position in the table where I think we deserve to be.

“We’ve got an honest bunch of lads and they need to be up for the battle and ready to scrap again.”

Bourne go into the match against a S&L side – who have lost all their 18 league games so far this season – buoyed by an impressive performance in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday night.

They eventually bowed out on penalties to higher level Ely City after a pulsating clash had finished 4-4 after 90 minutes.

The Wakes were 2-0 down inside the opening 20 minutes as the Robins raced into an early advantage through James Seymour and Deakin Napier.

However, Bourne battled back and Gavin Cooke converted from a corner to reduce the deficit before Adam Rothery rifled home a fine strike shortly after.

Max Cooper then finished off a good move to put Bourne ahead at the break and they further increased their advantage early in the second half when Jezz Goldson-Williams converted a penalty after Rothery had been fouled.

However, Ely responded immediately and Ryan Williams headed home their third before Luke Mansfield prodded in an equaliser to take the match into a penalty shoot-out.

Goldson-Williams saw the first penalty saved by Harry Reynolds and Ely then proceeded to convert all five of their spot kicks.

Jacob Smitheringale, Cooke, Cooper and Jack Bottreill were all successful for Bourne, but their valiant effort fell just short.

Gadsby commented: “The focus was on Saturday so we told the lads to go out and enjoy it, but we’re now a bit frustrated and disappointed that we didn’t get through.

“The four goals we conceded were all avoidable – they were silly mistakes which resulted in sloppy goals.

“We should have dug in for 15 minutes or so when we went 4-2 up, but we’ve conceded almost straight away.

“We had gone two games without scoring though so it was important to get back on the scoresheet again.

“It was a decent performance for me because midweek matches are not always easy when lads have had manual jobs all day and then have to come and play football.”

McDonnell added: “It gave us the chance to work on a few things.

“They are a top side and we were not a million miles off them. We tried a new formation out and Jordan Avis, Jezz Goldson-Williams and Adam Rothery were all top-drawer.

“They are a higher level side than us, but some of the football we played was superb with some really good individual performances.

“Gavin Cooke has got 90 minutes in and put in a really good shift while Jezz has got back on the scoresheet again.

“We’ve told him that it’s not just about scoring. It’s his work-rate and what he brings to the team as well, but he just loves scoring goals so we’re pleased they’re going in for him again.

“A lot of teams would have crumbled after going 2-0 down early on, but we dug in and it was a decent performance.”

Bourne: Brown, Elger, Cooper, Salt (Smitheringale), Cooke, A Moss (Cardall), Avis (B Moss), Bottreill, Goldson-Williams, Rothery, Dunn. Not used: Troth, Horsfall.

Dan Flood, Eddie McDonald, Richard Nelson, James Zealand and Jack Corby all return to Saturday’s squad.

Max Avory has re-signed after returning to the club following a spell out while he went travelling. Centre-half Jack Salt, who was with Gadsby at Blackstones, has played in the last two games following the injury to Aaron Jesson last week.

n The Wakes have arranged their Lincolnshire Senior Trophy semi-final with Holbeach United for Tuesday, December 5, at the Abbey Lawn.