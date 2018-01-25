Wakes aiming to halt the Knights’ charge

Co-boss Jimmy McDonnell insists his side will not be just going out to make up the numbers in Saturday’s showdown with table-topping Pinchbeck United.

The Wakes welcome the runaway United Counties League Division One leaders to the Abbey Lawn looking to halt the Knights’ five-match winning run that has seen them open up a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

Bourne go into the match on a decent run of form that has seen them pocket 10 points from their last four league games.

But they host a Pinchbeck side who haven’t tasted defeat since the end of September in their maiden United Counties League campaign.

McDonnell said: “We have been playing well, we’re on a good run of form and everyone is looking forward to it so we are certainly not going to go out there and let them just turn us over.

“We will try and play our normal game and ask the lads to go out and give an honest performance like they have been doing.

“It’s been a good and enjoyable season so far and we’ve gained some really good results like going to Lutterworth a fortnight ago and putting in a man’s performance to get a gutsy result.

“We’ve played some good stuff at home and the players deserve a lot of credit for that, but we’ve got to be 100 per cent on it this Saturday.

“They’ve also got to have a couple who are not quite at it and hopefully we can play well enough on the day.”

The Wakes will also be keen to make amends for a 4-0 defeat back in August when the two sides met at the Sir Halley Stewart.

That loss was Bourne’s third successive defeat in a start to the season which included matches against high-flying Potton and Raunds.

They have lost just three further matches since then, but dropped out of the top 10 following the postponement of last Saturday’s trip to in-form Irchester.

McDonnell added: “It’s not always ideal having a game called off, but it’s a strange one really.

“If we had won we could have gone into the Pinchbeck game on a high and be ready to really push them but, if we had lost, then we’d have been going into it on a bit of a downer.

“The players will be fresh though and it will be a good chance for us to test ourselves and see where we are at because Pinchbeck are running away with it at the moment.

“We just need to stay as close to the top end of the table as we can and keep picking up the points.

“The lads have done really well this season and we need to keep pushing forward.

“We got them very early in the season in what was a really tough start for us as a new team who needed time to settle down.

“Certain people needed to know what we were asking of them and, rather than bringing others in straight away after losing the first three games, we waited for the chance to sign Jezz Goldson-Williams.

“He had a month in the Premier Division before coming back to us and he’s never really looked back since.”

Centre-half Dan Flood is expected to return to the Wakes squad after continuing his comeback from injury for the reserves last weekend, but winger Robbie Pearce and midfielder Andrew Moss are both unavailable.

Reserve team goalkeeper Rhys Evans will continue in goal for the Wakes with regular number one and club captain Alex Brown recovering from an appendix operation.