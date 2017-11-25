Top 10 spot for Bourne, defeats for Deeping and Oakham, Daniels match postponed

Bourne moved into the top 10 of the United Counties League Division One table after a 1-0 away win at S&L Corby on Saturday.

Jordan Avis’ seventh minute strike secured the victory for the Wakes against the division’s basement side.

The victory moved Bourne into the top half of the table and leaves them just four points off fourth spot.

Oakham United suffered a 17th successive defeat in all competitions after a 5-0 away defeat at Rushden & Higham.

An inspired first half performance from Oakham United goalkeeper Tom Bedford had kept the scores level at the break.

But, once Jory Mann put the hosts ahead in the second half, they added a further four goals through Mann again, Barry Deacon, Dylan Wilson and Jayden Carter.

Oakham have now failed to score in their last five league games, but remain six points clear of bottom-of-the-table S&L Corby.

Deeping Rangers’ Premier Division title hopes suffered a setback after a 1-0 away defeat at Rothwell Corinthians.

The defeat saw Deeping drop to sixth place in the table ahead of Tuesday night’s away league match at Eynesbury Rovers.

Stamford’s Evo-Stik Division One South match at Leek Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Harrison Park.

There is no midweek match for the Daniels as their scheduled Integro League Cup clash at Coalville has been moved to Tuesday, December 5.

Evo-Stik League

Division One South: Alvechurch 0 Newcastle Town 0; Belper Town 2 Spalding United 1; Chasetown 3 Bedworth United 1; Gresley 1 Corby Town 4; Kidsgrove Athletic 2 Sheffield FC 2; Lincoln United 2 Frickley Athletic 1; Market Drayton Town 1 Peterborough Sports 2; Romulus 0 Basford United 5; Stocksbridge Park Steels 4 Loughborough Dynamo 3.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Boston Town 2 St Andrews 0; Desborough Town 3 Oadby Town 2; Harborough Town 0 Cogenhoe United 4; Holbeach United 3 Daventry Town 0; Kirby Muxloe 3 Sleaford Town 2; Leicester Nirvana 1 Newport Pagnell Town 2; Northampton ON Chenecks 2 Yaxley 3; Northampton Sileby Rangers 2 Wisbech Town 5; Peterborough Northern Star 1 Wellingborough Town 3; Rothwell Corinthians 1 Deeping Rangers 0; Wellingborough Whitworth 0 Eynesbury Rovers 2.

Division One: Blackstones 3 Huntingdon Town 3; Harrowby United 3 Lutterworth Athletic 0; Lutterworth Town 3 Raunds Town 2; Melton Town 2 Olney Town 0; Pinchbeck United 3 Buckingham Town 0; Potton United 3 Burton Park Wanderers 1; Rushden and Higham Utd 5 Oakham Utd 0; Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Bourne Town 1.

Peterborough League

Premier Division: Leverington Sports 3 Thorney 1; Warboys Town 2 Holbeach United Res 1; Whittlesey Athletic 3 Ketton 2.

Division One: Crowland Town 6 King’s Cliffe 0; Oakham United Res 1 Moulton Harrox Res 2; Uppingham Town 3 Stamford Belvedere 2; Wittering Harriers 2 Oundle Town 6.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 4 Netherton United A 2; Ketton Res 3 Spalding United Res 3; Langtoft Utd Res 0 Whittlesey Athletic Res 6; Rippingale & Folkingham 1 FC Peterborough 3.

Division Three: Holbeach Bank 3 Uppingham Town Res 2.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 3 Whittlesey Athletic B 1; Huntingdon Rovers 0 Netherton United B 4; Orton Rangers ORFC 0 Holbeach United A 2; Peterborough NECI 1 Long Sutton Athletic Res 2.

Division Five: King’s Cliffe Res 2 AFC Orton 2.

PFA Senior Cup: Deeping Rangers Res 5 Langtoft Utd 2; Moulton Harrox 6 Sutton Bridge United 1.

PFA Challenge Cup: Bretton North End 1 Stilton United 1 (pens 2-0); Parkway Eagles 1 Tydd St Mary 5.

League Shield: FC Peterborough Res 5 Feeder Res 0.

PFA Junior Cup: Oundle Town Res 3 Farcet United 0; Parkside 2 Riverside 1; Premiair 10 Thorpe Wood Rangers 1; Whaplode Drove 0 Brotherhood Sports 6; Whittlesey Athletic A 4 Stamford Belvedere Res 2.

PFA Minor Cup: Glinton & Northborough Res 3 Premiair Res 3 (pens 4-3); Ramsey Town Res 1 Spalding United A 1 (pens 4-5).