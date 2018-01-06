Six-goal second-half salvo brings Bourne biggest win of their season

Six second half goals brought Bourne Town their biggest win of the United Counties League Division One season against Bugbrooke at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

After a goalless opening period, Gav Cooke gave the Wakes the lead four minutes into the second half.

Jack Humphries doubled the advantage 20 minutes later before four goals in the final three minutes sealed an emphatic victory.

Humphries’ second and Bourne’s third set the Wakes up for their late spree as Adam Rothery added a fourth two minutes later.

Humphries then completed his hat-trick before Robbie Pearce completed the rout that moved Bourne up two places to 11th in the Division One standings.

Three goals in the final 20 minutes sent Blackstones tumbling to a 4-1 away defeat at third-placed Potton.

The hosts had taken the lead five minutes before half-time, but Jones De Sousa got Stones back on level terms on the hour mark.

Two goals in quick succession from Aaron Murrell put the Royals in control with Danny Webb sealing the win late on.

Oakham United went down to a 5-2 away defeat at Lutterworth Athletic.

Results

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Division One: Basford 3 Leek 2, Belper 1 Market Drayton 2, Chasetown 0 Alvechurch 1, Cleethorpes 5 Newcastle 1, Frickley 1 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Kidsgrove 1 Bedworth 2, Lincoln 0 Stamford 1, Romulus 1 Peterborough Sports 1.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 1 Newport Pagnell 2, Eynesbury 0 Rothwell Corinthians 0, Holbeach 3 St Andrews 0, ON Chenecks 1 Harborough 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Leicester Nirvana 3, Sileby 1 Whitworth 3, Wellingborough 2 Deeping 4.

Division One: Bourne 6 Bugbrooke St Michaels 0, Harrowby 0 Raunds 1, Lutterworth Athletic 5 Oakham 2, Potton 4 Blackstones 1, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Olney 3.

Reserve Division: Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Stewarts & Lloyds 2, Irchester 1 Harborough 2, Newport Pagnell 5 Bourne 1, Olney 0 Oadby 1, Raunds 1 Cogenhoe 1, Yaxley 2 Potton 0.

PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 2 Ketton 3, Deeping Res 2 Leverington Sports 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 5 Langtoft 0, Stamford Lions 3 Peterborough Sports Res 0, Warboys 3 Sawtry 2, Whittlesey 4 Sutton Bridge 3.

Division One: Ramsey 3 Oundle 1, Stamford Belvedere 3 Oakham Res 0, Uppingham 0 Long Sutton 4, Wittering Harriers 7 King’s Cliffe 0.

Division Three: Farcet 7 Riverside 1, Oundle Res 5 Holbeach Bank 3, Whaplode Drove 2 Cardea 3.

Division Four: Holbeach A 0 Ramsey Res 2, Netherton B 2 Orton Rangers 11, Parkside 0 FC Peterborough Res 2.

Division Five A: Kings Cliffe Res 2 Wittering Harriers Res 2, Premiair Res 2 Spalding A 1.

Division Five B: FC Parson Drove Res 11 FC Peterborough A 1, Sawtry Res 3 Hampton 3.

Chairman Championship Shield quarter-final: Crowland 2 Tydd St Mary 3.

Intermediate Shield quarter-finals: FC Peterborough 0 Eye 4, Feeder 2 Whittlesey Res 0, Spalding Res 1 Premiair 2.

League Shield quarter-final: Stamford Lions A 6 Glinton & Northborough Res 1.