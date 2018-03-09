Series of postponements can work in Wakes’ favour

Joint Bourne boss Phil Gadsby is hoping a string of postponements will work in the Wakes’ favour.

Bourne have seen four of their United Counties League Division One matches called off since the start of the year.

Their home game with Potton last Saturday and the scheduled midweek match with S&L Corby on Tuesday night both fell victim to the weather.

It means Bourne still have 11 league games remaining this season and, despite the lack of action affecting the momentum of the side, Gadsby believes it could possibly be a blessing in disguise.

He said: “We’re hoping to get back playing again this Saturday.

“We were all disappointed after Tuesday’s game was called off, but it probably came a couple of days too soon.

“It means we’ll be playing Saturday and Tuesday (including cup matches) for the rest of the month so it will give us the chance to get some momentum going again.

“We had a good win against Olney after beating Bugbrooke so it’s not ideal to be stop-start, but hopefully it can work in our favour.

“Potton now have a long trek to us in midweek while the pitches will suit our style of play when they start drying out.

“We’re not really a long ball team so, as the pitches get better, it won’t be a bad thing for us.”

Bourne are due to travel to eighth-placed Rushden & Higham on Saturday where victory for the Wakes will see them leap-frog their hosts in the standings.

The Wakes are currently in 10th place, but have games in hand on most of the sides above them and Gadsby wants his charges to start asserting their authority in the race for a lofty finish.

He said: “We are in a strong position. Harrowby and Buckingham both lost in midweek and we’ve got games in hand on a lot of the sides above us.

“We’re probably the dark horses. We’ve been mid-table for most of the season so there probably hasn’t been much attention paid to us.

“We’ve got to get the momentum going again and, with games against a lot the teams around us, we can be right up in the mix.

“We haven’t played Rushden & Higham this season yet so they’re a bit unknown, but they’ve been doing well and have been in the top three until recently so we know they’ll be a good side on their own patch.

“It’s one of those games that we have to do well in if we’re going to talk the talk.”

Max Cooper is unavailable for Saturday’s match so James Zealand is expected to come back in and fill the left-back berth.

Robbie Pearce misses the game through injury while Jack Humphries and long-term injury victim Jezz Goldson-Williams are absent.

However, Jack Corby returns to the Bourne ranks alongside new signing John Currall who has returned to the club from league rivals Harrowby United.

Currall played for Bourne from 2012-14 and has been a large part of the Harrowby side for the last few seasons.

Gadsby explained: “John was keen to come over and see the season out with us. He’s an experienced player who has been with a club this season in the top six.

“It strengthens us. We haven’t bought in players for the sake of it or to make the numbers up. The likes of Jonny, Zak Munton and Dan Schiavi are all the right fit for us.”