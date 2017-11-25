SATURDAY ROUND-UP AND RESULTS: Pinchbeck like view on top as Holbeach bounce back

Pinchbeck underlined their credentials for back-to-back promotions after a 3-0 win over Buckingham Town today.

Goals by Josh Smith, Ollie Maltby with a penalty and Liam Ogden sent last season’s runners-up in the ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League Premier Division six points clear in UCL Division One.

More importantly though, Pinchbeck are now nine points clear of Buckingham who had three games in hand on them before today’s game at Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

Staying in Division One, Bourne Town have the respectability of a top ten place after a 1-0 win at bottom side Stewarts & Lloyds AFC.

Jordan Avis’s seventh minute strike was enough to satisfy Wakes joint manager Jimmy McDonnell who tweeted after the match “stuck to it today and got the points - great group”.

In the UCL Premier Division, Holbeach United delivered a response to manager Seb Hayes’ “not hungry or desperate enough” broadside in mideweek with a 3-0 win at home to Daventry Town.

A Joey Smith double was added to by a Lewis Leckie goal at Carter’s Park where the Tigers responded in the right manner to Tuesday’s setback at Boston Town.

But Deeping Rangers were on the wrong end of what was always likely to be a tight match at Rothwell Corinthians where the home side won 1-0.

The result puts Rangers eight points behind leaders Newport Pagnell, with a game in hand, and three points behind Holbeach.

Finally, in Evo-Stik Division One South, Spalding United went down to their fifth straight defeat with a 2-1 loss at Belper Town.

Jonny Lockie give the Tulips home after they were 2-0 down, but the equaliser never came as Chris Rawlinson’s men ended up on the wrong end of a three-goal match for the fifth consecutive time.

RESULTS: EVO-STIK DIVISION ONE SOUTH: Alvechurch 0 Newcastle Town 0, Belper Town 2 Spalding United 1, Chasetown 3 Bedworth United 1, Gresley 1 Corby Town 4, Kidsgrove Athletic 2 Sheffield 2, Leek Town v Stamford P, Lincoln United 2 Frickley Athletic 1, Market Drayton Town 1 Peterborough Sports 2, Romulus 0 Basford United 5, Stocksbridge Park Steels 4 Loughborough Dynamo 3.

UCL PREMIER DIVISION: Boston Town 2 St Andrews 0, Desborough Town 3 Oadby Town 2, Harborough Town 0 Cogenhoe United 4, Holbeach United 3 Daventry Town 0, Kirby Muxloe 3 Sleaford Town 2, Leicester Nirvana 1 Newport Pagnell Town 2, ON Chenecks 2 Yaxley 3, Sileby Rangers 2 Wisbech Town 5, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Wellingborough Town 3, Rothwell Corinthians 1 Deeping Rangers 0, Wellingborough Whitworth 0 Eynesbury Rovers 2.

UCL DIVISION ONE: Blackstones 3 Huntingdon Town 3, Harrowby United 3 Lutterworth Athletic 0, Lutterworth Town 3 Raunds Town 2, Melton Town 2 Olney Town 0, Pinchbeck United 3 Buckingham Town 0, Potton United 3 Burton Park Wanderers 1, Rushden and Higham United 5 Oakham United 0, Stewarts & Lloyds AFC 0 Bourne Town 1.

UCL RESERVE DIVISION: Bourne Town 0 Potton United 4, Cogenhoe United Reserves v Stewarts & Lloyds AFC P, Eynesbury Rovers 0 Harborough Town 1, Irchester United 3 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Oadby Town 4 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Olney Town 2 ON Chenecks 1, Raunds Town 4 Rothwell Corinthians 2, Yaxley 2 Newport Pagnell Town 3.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leverington Sports 3 Thorney 1, Warboys Town 2 Holbeach United 1, Whittlesey Athletic 3 Ketton First 2.

Division One: Crowland Town 6 Kings Cliffe 0, Oakham United Reserves 1 Moulton Harrox Reserves 2, Uppingham Town 3 Stamford Belvedere 2, Wittering Harriers 2 Oundle Town 6.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 4 Netherton United ‘A’ 2, Ketton Reserves 3 Spalding United Reserves 3, Langtoft Utd (Sat) Reserves 0 Whittlesey Athletic Reserves 6, Rippingale & Folkingham 1 FC Peterborough 3.

Division Three: Holbeach Bank 3 Uppingham Town Reserves 2.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 3 Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’ 1, FC Peterborough Reserve 5 Feeder Reserves 0, Huntingdon Rovers 0 Netherton United ‘B’ 4, Orton Rangers 0 Holbeach United ‘A’ 2, Peterborough NECI 1 Long Sutton Athletic Reserves 2

Division Five: Kings Cliffe Reserves 2 AFC Orton 1st Team 2.

PFA Challenge Cup, Second Round: Bretton North End 1 Stilton United 1 (Bretton win 2-0 on penalties), Parkway Eagles 1 Tydd St Mary 5.

PFA Senior Cup, Second Round: Deeping Rangers Reserves 5 Langtoft Utd (Sat) First 2

PFA Junior Cup, Second Round: Cardea 6 Feeder FC 1, Leverington Sports Reserves v AFC Stanground Sports ‘A’ Home w/o,

Oundle Town Reserves 3 Farcet United 0, Parkside 2 Riverside 1, Premiair 10, Thorpe Wood Rangers 1, Whaplode Drove 0 Brotherhood Sports 6, Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ 4 Stamford Belvedere Reserves 2.

PFA Minor Cup, Second Round: Ramsey Town Reserves 1 Spalding United FC ‘A’ 1 (Spalding win 5-4 on penalties), Glinton & Northborough Reserves 3 Premiair Reserves 3 (Glinton & Northborough win 4-3 on penalties).

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE: Immingham Town 3 CGB Humbertherm 3, Skegness Town v Brigg Town Development Squad P, Sleaford Sports Amateurs 2 Nettleham 3.

CHALLENGE CUP, Quarter Finals: Horncastle Town 3 Grimsby Borough Academy 1, Ruston Sports 1 Wyberton 1 (Wyberton win 4-2 on penalties).

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Premier Division: Benington 2 Swineshead Institute 3, Billinghay Athletic 2 Fishtoft 1, Coningsby 5 Wyberton Reserves 1, Leverton Sheepgate 1 Skegness Town Reserves 1, Pointon v Old Leake P, Ruskington Rovers 1 Railway Athletic 2, Spilsby Town 1 Fulbeck United 4.

Division One: Old Doningtonians 6 Swineshead Institute Reserves 1, Sibsey 5 Pointon Reserves 1.

Division Two: Railway Athletic Reserves v Billinghay Athletic Reserves P.

Division Three: Eagle United 5 Old Doningtonians Reserves 1, Fosdyke Reserves 1 Boston College Reserves 5, Spalding Harriers 3 Leverton Sheepgate Reserves 0, Swineshead Institute “A” 0 Benington Reserves 6, Woodhall Spa United Reserves 3 Northgate Olympic 3.

Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, Second Round: Boston College 2 F.C. Hammers 4, Digby 4 Kirton Town 7, F.C. Kirton 1 Skegness United 2, F.C. Wrangle 0 Friskney 4, J.F.C. Boston Seniors 6 Fosdyke 1, Park United 1 Holbeach Bank 0, Skegness Town “A” 10 Colsterworth Sports & Social Club 0, Wyberton “A” 0 Woodhall Spa 5.