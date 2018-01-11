Rivals becoming wary of Wakes

Joint boss Phil Gadsby believes his side’s rivals are starting to take notice of the ever-improving Bourne side.

The Wakes have picked up seven points from their last three United Counties League Division One games.

That run has seen them score 11 goals while conceding just two ahead of Saturday’s tricky trip to face Lutterworth Athletic.

Gadsby and co-boss Jimmy McDonnell’s side have also lost just three times since mid-August when their new-look side lost their opening trio of games.

Gadsby said: “Nobody was really talking about us at the start of the season, but teams are a bit more wary of us now.

“The run we’re on shows we’re going in the right direction and that everyone is doing their jobs.

“It’s an exciting couple of months for us. The aim is to break into the top 10 which we’re not far off doing and then keep looking upwards to see how far we can get.

“Apart from Rushden & Higham, we’ve played a lot of the top eight or nine sides already and got some good results.

“We’re confident that we can beat anyone on our day and hopefully we can now put a bit of run together.”

Bourne make the trip to Lutterworth on Saturday buoyed by their biggest league victory of the season last weekend.

They blitzed Bugbrooke 6-0 at the Abbey Lawn with four of the goals coming in a remarkable final five minutes.

Gadsby continued: “It was a strange game really because it was 0-0 at half-time and we were nowhere near our best.

“We had words at half-time and asked a few questions and the players responded.

“I was shouting at the referee to blow up when we were 2-0 up with a few minutes remaining but, fair play to the lads, they kept going.

“After the third goal went in, we won the ball back from every centre and went down the pitch to score.

“We spoke before the Bugbrooke match about how the next three games would define where we’re at.

“We’ve obviously beaten Bugbrooke and now we’ve got two teams around us next so if we can win those games it will give us a bit of breathing space and then we can reassess at the end of the month because the league is so tight.

“A couple of wins can put you in the top six while a couple of defeats can drag you down into the bottom half.”

Jack Humphries, who hit a 22-minute hat-trick after coming on as substitute at the weekend, is expected to shake off a knock he picked up late on, but goalkeeper Alex Brown remains sidelined following an appendix operation.

Former Deeping and Bourne goalkeeper John Feetham played for the Wakes last Saturday, but he is unavailable this weekend so reserve team custodian Rhys Evans will step in.

Gadsby commented: “Alex was playing really well and, with him also being our captain, it’s a big loss.

“But we’ve heard good things about Rhys so he deserves his chance.”

Eddie McDonald came on as a substitute on Saturday after a recent spell out injured while centre-back Dan Flood is expected to continued his comeback by playing for the reserves in their home match with Raunds.