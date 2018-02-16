Rangers recruit Hollis after Schiavi’s surprise switch

Deeping Rangers have boosted their attacking options with the loan signing of Stamford striker Sam Hollis.

Manager Michael Goode made the move for the former St Andrews, Barwell and Quorn frontman following the surprise departure of Dan Schiavi to Bourne Town.

Hollis has netted four times for the Daniels this season, the pick being a stunning overhead kick in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield and Clarets chief Goode was delighted to have him on board.

Goode said: “He’s a good signing from a good club who are right up there.

“He’s been involved in the Stamford squad nearly 40 times this season at a level above and scored goals and we look forward to welcoming him to the squad for tomorrow’s game.”

Hollis’ arrival helps solves a selection poser for Rangers who entertain Wellingborough Whitworth at the Hayden Whitham Stadium on Saturday.

Skipper David Burton-Jones is suspended for two games after accumulating 10 bookings while Louis Hamilton starts a three-match ban following his recent sending off at Sleaford.

Rangers’ match at home to Eynesbury last weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch which saw the Clarets drop down to fifth place, although just six points separates the top five teams.

Goode added: “It will go down to the wire. A lot of the top sides will be playing each other in the coming weeks so we’re just taking it one game at a time and see where that takes us.

“We’ve got a good run of games coming up, but we’ve got to make sure we set a good tempo and get on the front foot as sides will make life difficult for us.”

Rangers have also boosted their ranks by signing former Wisbech and Yaxley player Danny Emmington who is currently playing for Peterborough League side Parson Drove to gain match fitness.

Those additions will soften the blow of Schiavi surprise’s departure which Goode admitted to being ‘disappointed’ at a decision which was a ‘shot out of blue’ to the Deeping manager.

Schiavi had netted 11 goals in 29 appearances for Rangers this term and had become an integral part of Goode’s plans since joining Deeping last season.

Goode commented: “Everyone was disappointed at Dan’s decision to leave, but we’ve now got to move on.

“It came as a shot out of the blue and, in my 20 years of being involved in non-league football, it’s one of the strangest decisions I’ve come across.

“Dan missed several games while he was out in America and came back with a flu bug. He wasn’t well enough to play in the game against Rothwell Corinthians.

“He come on effectively against Desborough and, we had planned to do the same against Sleaford, to get both Dan and Jonny Clay back involved.

“But the best laid plans don’t always come off and everything changed following the sending off at Sleaford.

“Dan was still a key part of our plans, but hopefully it doesn’t affect us too much and it will pull us together.

“We’ve still got plenty in the tank and, with the character and quality we’ve got in the squad, then hopefully we’ll come out the other side.”