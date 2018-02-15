Rangers ready to move on after Schiavi’s surprise switch

Deeping boss Michael Goode is hoping his side will be galvanised for the United Counties League Premier Division title run-in despite the departure of Dan Schiavi.

Goode admitted to being ‘disappointed’ at Schiavi’s decision to join Division One neighbours Bourne Town this week which was a ‘shot out of blue’ to the Clarets chief.

Schiavi had netted 11 goals in 29 appearances for Rangers this term and had become an integral part of Goode’s plans since joining Deeping last season.

Goode said: “Everyone was disappointed at Dan’s decision to leave, but we’ve now got to move on.

“It came as a shot out of the blue and, in my 20 years of being involved in non-league football, it’s one of the strangest decisions I’ve come across.

“But hopefully it doesn’t affect us too much and it will pull us together.

“We’ve still got plenty in the tank and, with the character and quality we’ve got in the squad, then hopefully we’ll come out the other side.”

Schiavi’s departure adds to Deeping’s selection poser for Saturday’s home clash with Wellingborough Whitworth.

Skipper David Burton-Jones is suspended for two games after accumulating 10 bookings while Louis Hamilton starts a three-match ban following his sending off at Sleaford.

Rangers’ match at home to Eynesbury last weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch which saw the Clarets drop down to fifth place, although just six points separates the top five teams.

Goode added: “It will go down to the wire. A lot of the top sides will be playing each other in the coming weeks so we’re just taking it one game at a time and see where that takes us.

“We’ve got a good run of games coming up, but we’ve got to make sure we set a good tempo and get on the front foot as sides will make life difficult for us.”

Rangers have boosted their ranks by signing former Wisbech and Yaxley player Danny Emmington who is currently playing for Peterborough League side Parson Drove to gain match fitness.

Striker Sam Hollis has also moved to Outgang Road on loan from Evo-Stik Division One South side Stamford.

Danis boss Graham Drury explained: “Sam needs to get a few matches in and going out on loan will give him game-time so he’s fighting fit when he’s needed to come back in.”