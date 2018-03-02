Players helping to lay the foundations for the future

Joint Bourne boss Jimmy McDonnell is hoping the exploits of his current squad will help lay the foundations for a bright future at the Abbey Lawn.

The Wakes have suffered just one defeat in their last eight United Counties League Division One games.

McDonnell and co-manager Phil Gadsby have high hopes for a lofty finish in the final league standings as Bourne – with games in hand on many of the sides above them – look to build on their current 10th place.

And McDonnell believes that what his side are producing this season will hopefully have an effect on the long-term future of the club.

He said: “Everyone is close and it’s a real family club and a lot of that is down to the work that the people on the committee do.

“It’s got a really good feel about the place at the moment. The lads have been getting some good results and it’s going well for us.

“It’s onwards and upwards. The games are coming around quickly and we need to keep the results up with more good performances and get another little run going.

“We’ve got a good tie up throughout the club and, hopefully when some of the lads from the junior teams come and watch us, they look out onto the pitch and want to be part of that in the years to come.”

Bourne’s match at home to third-placed Potton on Saturday was postponed. Their next match is at home to S&L Corby on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

They go into the home match having recorded a fine 5-2 home success over high-flying Olney Town last Saturday.

But the Wakes’ credentials will be put to the test with S&L turning around their fortunes with an influx of new players after a sorry start to the season.

The Foundrymen didn’t register a victory until the middle of January but have won two of their last four league games, including a superb 3-2 home success over second-placed Raunds last weekend.

McDonnell commented: “You are only as good as your last game so, what we did last Saturday, will count for nothing if we don’t go out and do it again.

“I’ll always back ourselves to give anyone a good game.

“We are not trying to get ahead of ourselves because they will be desperate for the three points so we’ve got to put the hard work in so we get out of it what we want.”

n The Wakes have agreed to switch the venue of their Daniels Cup match with Peterborough League Premier Division side Ketton to the Abbey Lawn.

The match will take place on Tuesday, March 20, with a 7.45pm kick-off. Ketton are the current holders of the trophy.