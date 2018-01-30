Munton returns to Wakes

Bourne Town have brought striker Zak Munton back to the Abbey Lawn.

Munton returns to the Wakes from Premier Division side Peterborough Northern Star and will go straight into Bourne’s squad for Saturday’s home clash with S&L Corby at the Abbey Lawn.

His arrival provides a timely boost to Bourne who will be without top scorer Jezz Goldson-Williams for at least six weeks after he dislocated his shoulder in Saturday’s Division One draw with Pinchbeck.

