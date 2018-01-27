MATCH VERDICT: Dramatic finish for derby deadlock

Wow – what a game!

At the end of this season, we could reach a century of live matches with full coverage.

Right now, though, it just seems impossible to think we will see better entertainment than we saw during Saturday’s derby at Abbey Lawn.

If the richest league in the world had supplied drama like this, all of those former professionals would discuss it for days as TV’s panel of pundits.

Well, this proved that you don’t have to earn obscene amounts of money to put on a show.

In summary, Bourne Town twice established a two-goal advantage – then Pinchbeck United hit back with a couple of stoppage-time efforts to extend their unbeaten run.

Photos by Tim Wilson

It was simply incredible – an unbelievable finish to a brilliant afternoon!

The Knights’ record was under threat after only 12 minutes as the Wakes went 2-0 up.

The opener came when Dan Swan failed to collect Max Cooper’s free-kick and Gav Cooke knocked the ball across for Richard Nelson’s tap-in.

Swan’s own goal made it double trouble for the league leaders as he pushed out Adam Rothery’s drive – only for Tyler Wright’s attempted clearance to bounce over the line off the keeper.

Prolific marksman Ollie Maltby clipped a neat finish past Rhys Evans to reduce the deficit.

Pinchbeck were level as Wright’s left-wing cross was instantly controlled and then blasted home by substitute Andrew Tidswell.

Four minutes before the break, Rothery restored the home advantage from a tight angle.

Player-boss Ian Dunn came on for the start of the second half as Pinchbeck switched their system in a bid to get back into the contest.

However, Bourne added a fourth goal as Cooper released Jack Humphries and Jezz Goldson-Williams knocked in the rebound after Swan fumbled the initial shot.

Swan kept out Humphries, Cooke and Eddie McDonald while Tidswell, Aaron Eyett, Maltby and Chris Shipley had chances at the other end.

Humphries should have put Bourne 5-2 in front but then Goldson-Williams was forced off due to a dislocated shoulder.

After three-and-a-half minutes of stoppage-time, Wright’s long-range effort bounced beyond Evans.

Within 60 seconds, Jack Smith claimed the final touch in an almighty scramble on the line as Pinchbeck picked up a last-gasp point.

Amid the drama, Bourne’s frustration was highlighted by the fact Smith had escaped punishment for a couple of off-the-ball incidents during the second half.

The Wakes should have held on to win it – but you can’t fault the fighting spirit from the Knights to somehow get their reward at the end.

It was pulsating, thrilling and absolutely crazy. There were plenty of mistakes but honours were even after an amazing afternoon.

BOURNE TOWN 4-3-3: Evans; Elger, Smitheringale, Cooke, Cooper; Bottreill (sub Avis 77 mins), McDonald, Rothery; Goldson-Williams (sub Flood 72 mins), Nelson, Humphries. Subs not used: Zealand, B Moss, Mountcastle.

PINCHBECK UNITED

4-2-3-1: Swan; Gordon, Brooks, Jack Smith, Wright; Shipley, Bishop (sub Dunn h-t); Josh Smith (sub Sergeant 62 mins), Ogden (sub Tidswell 22 mins), Eyett; Maltby. Subs not used: Edwards, Robinson.

REFEREE

Shaun Gray.

GOALS

Nelson (8 mins, 1-0); Swan og (12 mins, 2-0); Maltby (15 mins, 2-1); Tidswell (35 mins, 2-2); Rothery (41 mins, 3-2); Goldson-Williams (55 mins, 4-2); Wright (90+3 mins, 4-3); Jack Smith (90+4 mins, 4-4).

BOOKINGS

Ogden, Bottreill, Nelson, Jack Smith (unsporting behaviour); Humphries, Wright, Rothery (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

98