FOOTBALL: Shock move for Schiavi

Dan Schiavi has swapped the promotion push at Deeping Rangers for a return to Bourne Town.

He scored 11 goals for the Clarets to help them into the Premier Division title race.

Schiavi was on target for the Wakes on Saturday but they lost 5-3 at second-placed Raunds Town in Division One.

Joint manager Phil Gadsby said: “He is friendly with a few of our players and he wanted a central role to enjoy his football here until he moves to America in the autumn.

“It’s a big coup for us and, to be honest, I thought it was a wind-up when they told me he wanted to come back!

“We saw glimpses of what he is capable of doing and he linked up well with Zak Munton.

“We appreciate the help of Deeping manager Michael Goode who waived the seven-day approach on Friday night when he knew Schiavi wanted to leave.

“Now we have arguably the best attacking options in our division.”