FOOTBALL: Seven up for Bourne Town after ‘massive’ win

Joint boss Jimmy McDonnell was delighted as Bourne Town got back to winning ways on Saturday.

First-half goals from Zak Munton, Dan Schiavi and Gav Cooke (penalty) ended a run of three successive defeats for the Wakes.

They moved into seventh spot above Buckingham Town on goal difference.

McDonnell said: “The big thing was getting three points after having a little blip.

“We didn’t hit the panic button but we just needed to get back to how we were.

“We did that, even though the afternoon proved slightly unusual as Buckingham turned up without a kit so we agreed with the referee to have a late kick-off.

“They finally decided to come out at 3.20pm and we started brightly.

“Munton produced a good finish from a tight angle then we pushed on and Schiavi made it 2-0.

“Their keeper should have been sent off. He had been booked for a foul on Munton and I thought he would have got a second yellow card but we didn’t get a penalty for his challenge on Jezz Goldson-Williams.

“We fell asleep and at 2-1, it was not a true reflection.

“Cooke converted another penalty after a mistimed tackle and the second half became more scrappy.

“Buckingham went down to 10 men for foul and abusive language to the officials but I must say I was impressed by their manager and chairman.

“It’s a shame that it appears they will be dropping out of the UCL this summer.

“It was a massive win. Good teams - and I class ourselves as one of those - put a run together so we must make sure we back it up on Thursday night against Stewarts & Lloyds.

“There are no excuses. We must prepare in the right way and turn up properly because S&L have improved since we won there.

“This is our biggest game of the season as it’s the only one we can affect now. We need to have a mentality for a cup final.

“Then we can go into Saturday’s trip to Burton Park Wanderers and make sure we finish as high as we can.

“We’re up to seventh with games in hand over Blackstones and Olney Town to go above them.”

APRIL

Thu 19: Stewarts & Lloyds (H)

Sat 21: Burton Park Wanderers (A)

Wed 25: Rushden & Higham United (A)

Sat 28: Rushden & Higham United (H)

MAY

Wed 2: Blackstones (A)

Sat 5: Long Buckby (A)