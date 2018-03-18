FOOTBALL: ‘Perfect example’ Moss earns praise for key role

Andy Moss made a big impact as a second-half substitute to inspire Bourne Town’s fightback.

They trailed at the break to Jake Waterworth’s opener for Huntingdon Town.

Zak Munton levelled for the Wakes – but joint boss Jimmy McDonnell handed out special praise to Moss.

McDonnell explained: “He came on and changed the game in terms of the tempo with his passing.

“He whipped the ball in, won tackles, got us forward and put in his best performance of the season.

“We have a lot of games coming up where players will get a chance and reward.

“Moss is a perfect example. He has played a big part but he hasn’t played many minutes. His attitude was spot on and now he’s given us a selection headache.

“The first half was scrappy and they put us under a bit of pressure.

“We struggled against two wing-backs and went 1-0 down.

“It was a poor goal for us to concede from a corner as we ducked out of two headers and nobody took charge.

“We only created one half chance before the break so we decided to make changes.

“We matched them up with three at the back because we needed to get into the game.

“We had a few chances and never gave up.

“Their keeper made three or four saves but he probably should have done better with our equaliser because the ball bounced past him into the corner.

“We had more chances and Dan Schiavi smashed a shot just wide at the end.

“It would have been a bit harsh on Huntingdon if we had nicked a win as a point was probably fair.

“We had to sacrifice any flair and roll up our sleeves in those conditions. It was a good performance.

“We are a good footballing side with a few youngsters. Ideally, we would have picked an experienced, battle-scarred side on Saturday.

“At least we got the game on but I couldn’t believe some comments from a so-called supporter about matches which had been called off previously.

“We are doing as well as we can for nothing financially. Three committee members worked hard on the pitch last week and they were doing everything at half-time and full-time.

“We wanted to win 10 out of 13 to push on. Now we’ve told the lads to forget about the league position.

“We need to look at it differently because the last few weeks have been stop-start due to the weather.

“There is a mini league with 10 games to go and we want to finish as high as we can.”

Bourne are back in action at Abbey Lawn on Tuesday night in the Daniels Cup quarter-final against Ketton.