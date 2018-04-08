FOOTBALL: No panic for joint boss despite defeats

Bourne Town slipped to a third successive defeat – just two weeks after scoring five goals past Irchester United in the first half.

Gav Cooke (penalty) and Max Cooper were on target this time but James Zealand was sent off.

Joint manager Jimmy McDonnell was unhappy that referee Seth Galia handed out 11 yellow cards in the second half.

He said: “The official was out of his depth but I don’t think there were more than six tackles in the game.

“People make mistakes so you have to hold your hands up. Everyone accepts that but the referee was very arrogant.

“However, he didn’t cost us the points. Two games in two days were too much with eight players missing on Saturday.

“We were down to the bare bones but I can’t thank those lads enough for turning up.

“We had chances and we kept working. We must fight on because we don’t want to finish in the bottom half.

“The squad have been a joy to be involved with. We have played unbelievable stuff.

“We’ve got a massive game at home to Stewarts & Lloyds on Tuesday night when we need to get everyone available.

“It’s not doom and gloom. We won’t hit the panic button after three defeats.”

Bourne were beaten 3-2 by Blackstones on Thursday in the Daniels Cup semi-final at Stamford’s Zeeco Stadium.

Cooke (penalty) and Jezz Goldson-Williams had put the Wakes 2-1 up at half-time.