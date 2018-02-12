FOOTBALL: Bourne Town must get back to basics

Bourne Town threw away a two-goal lead again to leave joint boss Phil Gadsby feeling frustrated.

The Wakes looked on course to beat the top two teams – but they have got one point from scoring seven times!

Having conceded a couple of stoppage-time goals to draw 4-4 at home to Pinchbeck United, they lost from being 3-1 ahead at half-time against second-placed Raunds Town on Saturday.

Ty Clark’s early opener for the Shopmates was quickly cancelled out by Adam Rothery, Zak Munton and Dan Schiavi before the break.

Jamie Russell began the fightback then Clark levelled on 80 minutes and Mason Thomas fired a late double.

Gadsby said: “We felt a bit unlucky not to beat Pinchbeck but we didn’t deserve anything at Raunds.

“We were missing four central defenders so staright away there was a reshuffle by asking people to play out of position.

“Our attacking play was superb but we were not good enough defensively.

“We got three well-worked goals and Raunds struggled to contain our movement.

“Unfortunately, we sat back in the second half and our decision-making was poor.

“It was frustrating to lose when the first-half display was so good.

“We need to sharpen up and get back to basics by building performances on being solid defensively.

“We struggled at the back with poor marking from crosses and letting players run into space.

“We got ourselves into a position where we could have won on Saturday and gone level on points with Raunds by winning those games in hand.

“We need to work harder in those 10-minute spells where we don’t have possession. We must stop crosses and shots inside the box.

“We’ve scored seven goals in two games and got one point but previously we kept plenty of clean sheets. So we know where it’s going wrong at the moment.

“With our usual centre-halves, we probably would have won Saturday’s game.

“Some of the reasons were a joke over why players were unavailable but we’ll have to bring them back.

“We need to put it right next Saturday at Bugbrooke St Michaels because we’ve still got games in hand so anything can happen.”