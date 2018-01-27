FOOTBALL: Bourne Town ‘heading in the right direction’

Bourne Town’s joint managers were left with mixed emotions after a two-goal lead was wiped out at the end of the derby on Saturday.

Jimmy McDonnell remained positive following the 4-4 draw with Pinchbeck United - but his colleague Phil Gadsby felt “devastated” at the double blow.

The Wakes were 2-0 up after 12 minutes and they led 4-2 for the majority of the second half.

McDonnell said: “The assistant referee’s flag might have gone up for a foul on the keeper or handball before Pinchbeck’s fourth goal.

“To be honest, though, at 4-2 we ran out of ideas.

“Tom Sergeant and Ian Dunn came on so we knew Pinchbeck would try to hit them.

Jezz Goldson-Williams puts Bourne 4-2 up

“We had two massive chances to go 5-2 up as well.

“However, we have taken a point off the side with the biggest budget in the league.

“They are the favourites to go up but I thought we were the better side for most of the game.

“We scored good goals and unfortunately at the end we couldn’t hold on.

“We’ll take the positives from playing good stuff and creating chances. As a group, we can’t change anything now.

“Pinchbeck know they got out of jail on the day.

“They are a top-of-the-table side who beat us 4-0 earlier in the season.

“We battered them for long periods on Saturday and we played really well.

“As a player, I never pulled out of any tackles but we saw Liam Ogden kick out at Eddie McDonald. It sums that up when he was substituted straight away.

“Now we’ve got to do it all over again with back-to-back results.

“We have a strong squad with a few players to come back so the club are heading in the right direction.

“There was a little bit of naivety but I hope these lads stick together.

“I felt the game was never going to be on but we had two blokes on the pitch all day then a group of 10 were helping on Friday night. They deserve all the credit.”

Gadsby added: “It was frustrating at 4-3 when we tried to knock the ball around instead of playing into channels.

“The referee missed a couple of shocking incidents off the ball and we’ve lost Jezz Goldson-Williams to a dislocated shoulder following one of those fouls.

“We fancied ourselves in the changing room and we thought we could end their unbeaten run.

“We kept going until stoppage-time against the best side in the league.

“The table doesn’t lie and there is no reason why we can’t finish just behind them because we’ve still got to play all the teams above us.”