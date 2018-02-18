FOOTBALL: Bourne Town fight back for full rewards

Adam Rothery earned special praise as Bourne Town hit back for maximum points.

He hit the Wakes’ second-half winner at Bugbrooke St Michaels on Saturday after Zak Munton cancelled out an early opener.

Joint manager Jimmy McDonnell said: “Rothery has a habit of scoring goals now and he has been tremendous for us.

“It was my call to leave him out at Buckingham Town in November and he wasn’t too happy being on the bench.

“He reacted in the right way and he has kicked on from that time.

“As a management team, we are trying to be honest and helpful by doing everything to make the players’ lives easier.

We’ve asked for a response and if you are going to start a winning run, it has to start somewhere. Jimmy McDonnell

“Now we need a little bit of pay-back so we’ve set a target of where we should finish this season.

“Going 1-0 down was maybe the best thing to happen as all of a sudden, the players were more vocal and they took some responsibility.

“We were taking risks at the back but we created several chances before the equaliser.

“It was pretty much one-way traffic after that with a solid performance.

“Richard Nelson was a real handful up front and I thought he was superb in the second half when he dropped back as a holding midfielder.

“Going forward, we always look like scoring. We’ve asked for a response and if you are going to start a winning run, it has to start somewhere.

“The most important thing was getting three points. All we can do is keep going.

“We’ve got a big test at home to Olney Town next weekend and we can’t afford to give them too much space. We’ll have the freedom without any pressure.”