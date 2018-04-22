FOOTBALL: Bourne Town aiming for right reaction

Joint manager Phil Gadsby wants three wins to reach Bourne Town’s target of a top-five finish.

The Wakes must get a big improvement on Saturday’s display against Burton Park Wanderers – starting with a trip to Rushden & Higham United on Wednesday night.

Bourne slipped to ninth spot after failing to build on two successive home wins.

Gadsby said: “It was meant to be a good day out and a celebration of the season so far.

“We had a good turnout of committee members and supporters but they saw one of our worst performances.

“Zak Munton had an early chance and we created a few opportunities but overall we were well beaten.

“We have still got a chance of finishing in the top five but we could be relying on one or two other teams slipping up.

“It’s certainly not all doom and gloom but we need to dig in for results.

“It’s frustrating when we can play good football but we look a bit lightweight at times.

“We’ll see what reaction we get when the games are coming thick and fast.

“Three wins out of four would probably get our target at the end of the season.”

Max Cooper is likely to miss the remaining games while Jordan Avis and John Currall were both forced off due to injuries on Saturday.