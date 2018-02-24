Five-star display brings feel-good factor to Bourne

Joint Bourne boss Jimmy McDonnell praised a ‘very grown up’ performance as his side ran out 5-2 winners over Olney in their United Counties League Division One clash on Saturday.

Despite falling behind to Kevin Owusu’s 18th minute opener, the Wakes hit back in style with a quick-fire first half double from defensive duo Dan Flood and Gav Cooke.

Second half goals from Adam Rothey and a Zak Munton brace then took Bourne’s points tally to 13 from their last six games.

Kelvin Igweani hit an injury-time consolation for Olney, but they were unable to halt a rampant Wakes from repeating their 5-2 success over the Buckinghamshire side earlier in the season.

McDonnell commented: “The first 20 minutes were a bit strange. It had a bit of a pre-season feel about it because both sides were fairly flat.

“They scored a good goal and we had to weather a storm. But every time we have asked questions of the players this season they have come up with answers.

“We were immense at the back while the likes of Richard Nelson and Jacob Smitheringale put a lot of work in on the ugly side of the game.

“We were very good going forward and, although Zak has scored two goals, he was still chasing back and putting players under pressure right until the end.

“The lads did everything we wanted of them and it was a very grown up performance against a good side.

“We set a target of winning 10 of our last 13 games. We’ve now won two of those which has given us a shot in the arm.

“I am very proud of the lads of how they’ve gone about their tasks and conducted themselves both on and off the pitch. There’s a really good feel about the place at the moment.”

Both sides showed early promise with a tidy run and dangerous centre from Max Cooper bringing Olney goalkeeper Jack Taylor into action.

A cross-come-shot from Drew Mitten looped onto the top of the home net while Dan Schiavi struck an effort wide after a good link up with Nelson.

The deadlock was broken after 18 minutes when Owusu cut from the left and unleashed a fierce strike from outside the box that beat Alex Brown in the home goal.

Flood did well to block a goalbound effort from Mitten as Olney looked to increase their lead in double-quick time.

However, Bourne kept their visitors at bay and came close to levelling when Munton dragged an effort wide after racing clear while Schiavi sent a looping effort over.

The Wakes then got back on level terms just past the half-hour mark with Flood pouncing to score his first goal of the season.

A free-kick into the Olney penalty area was helped towards the back post by an attempted clearance and Flood slid in to divert his effort past Taylor.

The goal really lifted the Wakes and they doubled their lead soon after when Olney again failed to deal with a setpiece and, after seeing his initial effort blocked, Cooke pounced to bundle Bourne into the lead.

The hosts then made a bright start to the second half and came close to extending their advantage within 40 seconds of the restart as Rothey brought a fine save out of Taylor.

Brown produced a smart stop at the other end to thwart Jason Crawley before Smitheringale blazed a decent opening over the bar after Flood had cushioned the ball into his path.

The third goal soon materialised though as Rothery’s deft flick released Munton who made no mistake by guiding his shot past the advancing Taylor.

Taylor made another excellent save to deny Munton as Bourne looked to increase their tally with Schiavi also blasting over after being set free by Rothery’s excellent crossfield pass.

Rothery’s reward then followed when he netted Bourne’s fourth from close range after substitute Eddie McDonald had prodded the ball into his path.

Brown made a fine save at full stretch to keep out a deflected effort while Owusu sent a dipping effort over as Olney briefly rallied.

But that proved in vain as Bourne struck a fifth when McDonald’s slide-rule pass released Munton who finished with aplomb as Taylor attempted to narrow the angle.

Olney did pull a goal back in injury-time as Igweani took advantage of some rare hesitancy in the home rearguard to net a consolation.

But it failed to take the gloss off a fine Bourne performance against a visiting side who had started the day in sixth place.

The victory leaves the Wakes in 10th spot but, with games in hand on the majority of sides above them, performances like these will soon see Bourne back among the division’s leading lights.

Wakes: Brown, Elger, Cooper, Flood, Cooke, Smitheringale, Bottreill (McDonald), Nelson, Munton, Schavi (Moss), Rothery (Pearce)l. Not used: Zealand.