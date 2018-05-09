Deeping dumped out after semi-final shock

Deeping Rangers were dumped out of the Hinchingbrooke Cup after a semi-final defeat to lower level Huntingdon Town on Tuesday night.

The United Counties League Division One visitors netted a goal in each half through Richard Baines and Jamie Waterworth to secure their place in the final despite playing the last 20 minutes of the contest with 10 men following the dismissal of Chris Jones.

Rangers skipper David Burton-Jones did pull a goal back for the Premier Division high-flyers in injury-time but it too little too late to save Deeping from crashing out.

Full report to follow