Deeping draw a blank in home stalemate

Deeping Rangers drew a home goalscoring blank for the first time in the United Counties League this season after a 0-0 stalemate with Daventry on Saturday.

The draw saw Rangers drop down to seventh place in the Premier Division standings, 11 points adrift of table-topping Newport Pagnell but the Clarets do have three games in hand.

Chances were few and far between in the match that was preceded by a minutes applause following the death of Vinnie Garmory who was a past player, committee member and secretary of the club.

The Division One matches involving Blackstones (home to Harrowby), Bourne Town (home to Huntingdon) and Oakham (home to S&L Corby) were all postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Results

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford 4 Corby 0, Bedworth 3 Peterborough Sports 2, Gresley 0 Chasetown 4, Kidsgrove 0 Cleethorpes 1, Leek 1 Loughborough Dynamo 0, Lincoln 8 Belper 1, Romulus 2 Carlton 2, Spalding 2 Newcastle 0, Stamford 1 Stocksbridge Park Steels 1.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping 0 Daventry 0, Newport Pagnell 0 Holbeach 2, ON Chenecks 1 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Sleaford 2 Harborough 2, Yaxley 7 Sileby 0.

Division One: Irchester 3 Melton 2, Long Buckby 1 Thrapston 1, Potton 0 Pinchbeck 3.