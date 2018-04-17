Deeping do double over Rovers to secure semi-final spot

Deeping Rangers completed a cup double over Godmanchester Rovers to book their place in the semi-finals of the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Monday night.

An early goal in each half from Sam Hollis plus a poacher’s finish from Scott Mooney secured the Clarets an away tie with United Counties League Division One side Huntingdon Town in the last four.

Having already accounted for their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division visitors in the FA Vase this season, Rangers got off to a flying start when Hollis put them ahead after just four minutes.

The on-loan Stamford striker started the move with an intelligent flick which released Scott Coupland who combined with strike partner Mooney to create the opening that allowed Hollis to race through and slot home the opener.

Rovers responded with Simon Unwin heading over when well placed before Deeping doubled their lead on the half-hour mark.

Goalkeeper Phil Peachey had made an excellent save to palm away a Hollis header but, from the resultant corner, Mooney was alert to stab home from close range after Luke Hunnings’ goalbound header had been blocked.

Peachey was by far the busier of the two custodians and he made another good save to tip away a Mooney shot to prevent Deeping from extending their lead before the break.

However, it only took the hosts a minute of the second period to add a third goal when Hollis pounced to rifle home a rebound after Peachey had done well to keep out a Coupland effort after a slick Deeping home.

The Clarets continued to dominate proceedings and looked the more likely side to add to their tally with Peachey producing further fine stops to deny Mooney and Charlie Coulson as Deeping comfortably booked their place in the last four after a decent display.

Rangers: Stainsby, Flack, Fryett, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Clay, Kilbride, Coulson (Marsden), Mooney (Dunn), Coupland, Hollis (Simpson). Not used: Hollist, Bircham.