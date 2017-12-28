Deeping back on track with emphatic home victory

Deeping Rangers got their United Counties League Premier Division title challenge back on track with a 4-1 home victory over Peterborough Northern Star on Wednesday night.

Three goals in the first half set Rangers on their way to victory as they bounced back from a disappointing derby defeat at Holbeach United on Saturday.

Scott Coupland fired them ahead after just five minutes and then a quick-fire blast from Scott Mooney put Rangers firmly in control.

Mooney doubled Deeping’s lead seven minutes before half-time and then the frontman rifled home from close range shortly after.

Star reduced the arrears 19 minutes into the second period when Matthew Cox teed up James Hill-Seeks to score.

However, Rangers restored their three-goal advantage with six minutes remaining as the hosts broke quickly and Charlie Coulson finished confidently.

The victory moved Rangers up to sixth place in the Premier Division standings. They are 12 points adrift of table-topping Newport Pagnell, but do have three games in hand. Deeping host ninth-placed Daventry on Saturday.