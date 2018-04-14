Bourne back to winning ways with home triumph

Bourne Town ended a run of three successive defeats with a 3-2 home victory over Buckingham Town on Saturday.

Three goals in the first half from Zak Munton, Dan Schiavi and a Gav Cooke penalty laid the foundations for the United Counties League Division One success.

The victory moved the Wakes up to seventh place ahead of Thursday night’s home clash with bottom-of-the-table S&L Corby at the Abbey Lawn.

They are five points adrift of sixth-placed Blackstones with two games in hand after the Stamford side slipped to a 2-1 away defeat at Olney Town on Saturday. Stones host Harrowby on Wednesday night.

Second-from-bottom Oakham United went down to a 3-0 away defeat at Bugbrooke who are the side just above them in the league table.

A last-gasp leveller denied Deeping Rangers victory in their Premier Division clash with Harborough Town.

The Clarets looked on course for victory when Scott Coupland put them ahead in the second half, but Harborough hit back with a late equaliser to earn a share of the spoils.

Deeping, who remain in fifth place after the draw, now turn their attentions to the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Monday night when they entertain Thurlow Nunn League side Godmanchester Rovers in a quarter-final clash.

Evo-Stik League

Division One South: Alvechurch 1 Stocksbridge PS 0; Bedworth United 2 Spalding United 3; Chasetown 5 Belper Town 1; Frickley Athletic 2 Basford United 2; Kidsgrove Athletic 3 Carlton Town 3; Leek Town 0 Gresley 1; Lincoln United 2 Romulus 1; Market Drayton Town 3 Cleethorpes Town 2; Newcastle Town 2 Corby Town 4; Peterborough Sports 3 Sheffield FC 1; Stamford 1 Loughborough Dynamo 1.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Cogenhoe United 3 Sleaford Town 0; Daventry Town 1 Holbeach United 2; Deeping Rangers 1 Harborough Town 1; Desborough Town 0 St Andrews 1; Eynesbury Rovers 0 Peterborough Northern Star 0; Kirby Muxloe 1 Boston Town 1; Wisbech Town 1 Newport Pagnell Town 3; Leicester Nirvana 2 Wellingborough Town 2 (played Friday).

Division One: Bourne Town 3 Buckingham Town 2; Bugbrooke St Michaels 3 Oakham United 0; Irchester United 0 Lutterworth Athletic 0; Lutterworth Town 4 Harrowby United 2; Olney Town 2 Blackstones 1; Pinchbeck United 2 Potton United 1; Raunds Town 3 Huntingdon Town 3; Thrapston Town 4 Melton Town 0.

Peterborough League

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports 2 Leverington Sports 3; Netherton United 4 Peterborough Sports Res 1; Peterborough ICA Sports 1 Whittlesey Ath 2; Sawtry 0 Holbeach United Res 3; Thorney 0 Moulton Harrox 1.

Division One: Moulton Harrox Res 3 Uppingham Town 0; Ramsey Town 2 Peterborough Polonia 1; Tydd St Mary 0 Crowland Town 1.

Division Two: Ketton Res 1 FC Parson Drove 6; Langtoft Utd Res 1 Eye United 7; Netherton United A 0 Stilton United 0; Parkway Eagles 3 FC Peterborough 7; Stamford Lions Res 0 Spalding United Res 3.

Division Three: Holbeach Bank 2 Cardea 9; Oundle Town Res 4 Leverington Sports Res 1; Riverside 1 Feeder 7; Stamford Belvedere Res 1 Brotherhood Sports 1; Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Premiair 2; Whittlesey Athletic A 6 Farcet United 0.

Division Four: Holbeach United A 2 Peterborough NECI 4; Orton Rangers 6 Huntingdon Rovers 1; Tydd St Mary Res 3 Stamford Lions A 4.

Division Five A: Spalding United A 0 AFC Orton 6.