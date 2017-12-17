Woman helps Rwandan firm

A graduate from Morton is travelling to Rwanda to help develop a small business.

Georgina Wilkie, of Morton, graduated from The University of Sheffield this year, where she completed a Business Management degree.

In January, she will be volunteering at a business in the Rwandan capital Kigali for three months as part of a placement organised by the International Citizens Service (ICS) scheme.

Georgina, who is hoping the trip will help her decide on her future career path, has been tasked with raising £800 for ICS before she can go on the trip and is appealing for donations.

She said: “It is a very worthy cause and hopefully I can make a difference - with the help of the local community I will be able to go there to do that.

“I do not know whether I want to work with small businesses or work with a large company and work my way up. I am not entirely sure, that is why I am doing this - it will give me time to think.”

Georgina will be told which business she will be doing her placement with next month.

Georgina, 21, has previously acted as mentor in Bourne for the National Citizens Service programme, a scheme which provides young people with the opportunity to take on challenges and develop new skills.

Cash Georgina raises will go towards running costs of the ICS scheme, allowing it to provide further placements abroad.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/georginawilkie