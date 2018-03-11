WEEKEND WEB: Peak performance from foursome in 2000

We look back at the Spalding Guardian of this week in 2000.

Four fundraisers gave themselves a mountain or three to climb.

Spalding men Kevin Bunn and Craig Palmer and their friends Andew Riley and Paul Smith took on the national Three Peaks Challenge - climbing Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike in one day.

The four were raising money for Oxfam, Imperial Cancer Research Fund and NCH Action for Children.

Always a borrower or lender be . . .

A toy library opened its doors for the first time at the library at Gedney Church End Primary School.

It was open every Thursday for parents to bring their children to borrow and play with the toys

Head Tricia Crouch started the toy library to get under-fives used to going to school.