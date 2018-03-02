Weekend forecast - cold snap set to continue

The cold snap looks set to continue over the weekend with Mercury Country remaining very cold.

The snow may have abated but strong easterly winds will add a significant wind chill to the already freezing temperatures and may lead to further drifting of existing snow in places today, and there is still a chance of some light snow in our region later in the night.

The freezing temperatures have already led to Stamford’s Friday market being cancelled, and many schools in the area are still closed. Major roads are passable, but police are advising motorists to drive ‘only when absolutely necessary’. Trains are continuing to run, although rail companies are warning travellers to ‘expect delays’.

Tomorrow will see the snow continue, although the wind should lighten.

Temperatures should begin to slowly recover from Sunday onwards, but there will still be bands of rain or showers.