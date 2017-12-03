‘We’re flushing away the toilet competition!’

Two Wetherspoon pubs have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2017.

The Captain Noel Newton in High Street, Oakham, and The Stamford Post in Sheep Market, Stamford, have both been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors - the highest award possible.

The awards, celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of away-from-home toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer “exceptional toilets”

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Captain Noel Newton is managed by Lorraine Sale.

She said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2017 managing director Mike Bone said: “The toilets at The Captain Noel Newton and The Stamford Post have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub richly deserves its platinum award – the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”