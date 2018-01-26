Warning after vans are targeted in Stamford

Police patrols are being increased after a spate of thefts from work vans .

Power tools and items have been stolen from several vehicles in Stamford and one in Morton across January .

Police have increased patrols as a result of the crime wave and believe the incidents could be linked.

Ian Martin, community policing inspector for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, said: “Officers are being proactive in relation to patrols.

“There are no known suspects at the moment that could link the incidents, however, because there has been a number of them it is likely the same number of people are responsible for all of them.

“We are working with the local community to give crime prevention advice.

“It is often builders merchants that are being targeted.

“I would advise people to remove any valuable items and tools from work vehicles. Ensure vans are locked securely and people could purchase extra locks which bolster the security of their vehicles.”

He explained that if workmen take a photograph and make a note of serial numbers of items it will help police find them if they are stolen.

He added workmen should park their vehicles in well-lit areas under CCTV cameras.

In one of the incidents, power tools and a generator were stolen from a van in Stamford.

The theft happened in Masterton Road, Stamford overnight between Monday, January 8, and Tuesday, January 9. Thieves gained entry by forcing the side door, damaging the vehicle in the process.

A selection of drills and a disc cutter were taken overnight between Tuesday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17, from High Street, Morton.

Tools have also been stolen from vans in Stamford. between 8.30pm on Thursday, January 18, and 8am on Friday, January 19.

One theft occurred in Elizabeth Road, where a laser level, disc cutter, powertools and radio were taken.

Electrical tools were stolen in Essex Road and tools were also stolen from a van in Tobias Grove.

There was also an attempted theft from Ford Transit in Ravel Close in Stamford on Sunday.

The thief smashed one of the front door windows to gain access to the van but fled the scene after the alarm sounded.

If you have any information about the incidents call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.