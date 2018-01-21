Warners Midlands plc plans ahead for the future after best ever year

Having just enjoyed their best ever year, Warners Midlands plc of Bourne is already planning ahead for the future.

The company, which employs more than 200 people and specialises in printing magazines, brochures and catalogues, has submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council to build a new press hall at its site at the Maltings, West Street.

The proposed two-storey extension to the existing press hall would provide approximately 3,000 m2 additional space over the two floors - the existing press hall currently provides around 3,700m2 of space.

But there are no immediate plans for the development, as managing director Philip Warner explained: “At the moment we are simply applying for permission to add facilities to our site in line with the medium to long term objectives of the business. We want to apply for all permissions first before moving on to the next phase of planning and executing a build.

“We are not in any rush and being a family business we always like to take a proper and sensible amount of time to organise any future expansion. Our plant is now getting close to full and we wish to be able to plan ahead for the future.

“The design of the building is such that it will give us an array of options of what kind of equipment we can install that will best fit the needs of the commercial print market going forward. The print industry is ever changing and we have found it is best to be as flexible as possible when considering investment in new technology.”